TDK Ventures backs innovative nanomaterials coating technology company, actnano

SAN JOSE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. has invested in the Series B financing of actnano, a nanomaterials technology company that is setting new standards for electronics protection with its water and environmental-resistant smart coating solutions that protect a variety of products. actnano is currently focusing on customers in the automotive sector and already has its coatings applied to components within roughly 1.2M vehicles on the road today. It counts global automotive and consumer electronics OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers as core customers.

actnano's nanocoating technology is specially designed to ensure automotive electronics keep running in wet, humid, or other environmentally harsh conditions. Their hydrophobic, electrically insulating coating can be applied directly on connectors, antennas, LEDs and high heat generating components. Since many types of components and connections have historically been uncoated and thus vulnerable to water damage, this is an industry game changer.

In partnering with actnano, TDK Ventures continues to fulfill its commitment to invest in startups leveraging innovations in fundamental materials science to contribute to society and the planet for the betterment of mankind.

TDK Ventures President Nicolas Sauvage stated, "The rapid growth of EVs and autonomous-driving vehicles over the last decade has been astonishing. Protecting the electronics in these vehicles, including their advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is vital for the continued safety of the general driving public, as well as the continued growth of electric vehicles, which play a significant role in decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels. For that reason, actnano is a meaningful investment for TDK Ventures. We look forward to working with actnano, and our co-investors, to accelerate the momentum in hastening market adoption of their revolutionary coatings."

"When automotive electronics, like autopilot systems, interact with water or other environmental aggressors, the consequences can be dire. There has been virtually no innovation in the protective coatings category in decades. With the explosion of self-driving and technology-laden vehicles, a better solution was needed," said Taymur Ahmad, CEO of actnano. "Hence, this sparked the genesis of our nanomaterial coating technology. I am delighted TDK Ventures has joined our Series B financing. TDK's ethos of contributing to society in supporting entrepreneurs, who – like actnano – are dedicated to making the world a better place speaks very highly of them."

The $21.75M Series B financing round was led by BMW i Ventures with participation from TDK Ventures, Hella Ventures, Emerald Technology Ventures, GC Ventures America, Henkel Tech Ventures, Ireon Ventures and Material Impact, who offer unique value to the growth of actnano.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com .

About actnano:

actnano is setting a new standard for electronics protection with its commercialized water and environmental resistant nanocoating technology, Advanced nanoGuard™ (ANG). The company's wet ANG coatings can be applied directly on connectors, antennas, LEDs and high heat generating components, allowing electronic manufacturers to comprehensively safeguard their devices for the first time. With a scalable, turnkey solution that seamlessly integrates into existing manufacturing lines, actnano is positioned to expand its global footprint with leading automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. Today the company is a trusted partner to global automotive and consumer electronics OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers as customers, with its ANG technology already integrated into production vehicles and the world's leading smartphones. For more information, please visit www.actnano.com .

