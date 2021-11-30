Smashburger® Collaborates With Celebrity Chef And Restaurateur Rick Bayless To Launch A New Innovative Hispanic-Inspired Menu Item Leading Fast-Casual Burger Brand Introduces the Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless, Matching Consumer Donations from Every Purchase to Raise $75k for the Frontera Farmer Foundation

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, the better burger fast casual restaurant, announces the launch of its newest creation, the Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless. Developed in collaboration with the award-winning chef and restauranteur, and winner of Bravo TV's Top Chef Masters Chef Rick Bayless, the authentic Mexican-inspired burger is available at all Smashburger locations nationwide starting today through February 15, 2022. Throughout the duration of the limited time dish, Smashburger is encouraging guests to donate to the Frontera Farmer Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Bayless in 2003 to support small sustainable farmers in the Midwest. With the end goal of raising $75k to provide these organic sustainable farmers with capital development grants, Smashburger will match each guest donation made during checkout.

"Some of my favorite things in life involve melted cheese and chorizo sausage, so bringing those bold flavors to a juicy burger was a natural progression. Add Smashburger's top-quality, fresh ingredients and this Chorizo Cheeseburger goes over the top," said Rick Bayless, the celebrated chef, author and TV host. "I'm thrilled that this delicious collaboration will yield even more good food through its support of our Frontera Farmer Foundation, which has awarded nearly $3 million in capital improvement grants to family farms."

Smashburger's first ever Mexican-inspired burger is made with Certified Angus Beef and topped with V&V Supremo's spicy all-natural Mexican-style pork chorizo, then layered with melted cheddar cheese, house-made jalapeño pico de gallo, lettuce, and mayo, sandwiched between a toasted spicy chipotle bun. For this new menu item, the brand partnered with V&V Supremo, a well-known and locally loved family brand in Chicago who produces an award-winning traditional pork Mexican-style chorizo, made with 100 percent natural pork loin with no additional meat additives.

"Smashburger is thrilled to partner with one of the best chefs in the country who shares our passion for the culinary innovation process, while giving back to small community farmers," said Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "We love experimenting with unique flavor and taste profiles that complement our premium ingredients, so taking inspiration from Rick's expertise in Mexican cuisine seemed like a natural fit for our brand. Crafted with authentic cultural flavors, the Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless provides our guests with an elevated burger experience that you won't find anywhere else."

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger's Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless and donation commitment to the Frontera Farmer Foundation, please visit www.smashburger.com/chorizo-cheeseburger.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. In 2020, Smashburger introduced a new coffee lineup including coffee shakes, cold brew and an iced latte. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a recognized Stevie American Business Award winner with 236 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

About the Frontera Farmer Foundation:

Founded in 2003 by Rick Bayless and his wife Deann, the Frontera Farmer Foundation supports Midwest family farms by awarding them with capital development grants for on-farm projects. The foundation's goal is simple: to empower farmers and make better food available to more people. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $3 million in grants to hundreds of farms and has made a profound impact on the Midwest's local agricultural economy.

