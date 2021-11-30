The Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, available on Amazon, is the first style made in Zinus' first-ever North American production facility and delivers an even more premium sleep experience

E-Commerce Home Brand Zinus Enters Luxe Mattress Category With New Version of Its Most Popular Green Tea Mattress The Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, available on Amazon, is the first style made in Zinus' first-ever North American production facility and delivers an even more premium sleep experience

TRACY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global e-commerce mattress and furniture company Zinus is unveiling its most anticipated new product yet: the Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, an elevated version of the brand's best-selling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress. With innovations in every layer, the new design stays true to the quality and value that have garnered the original mattress over 115,000 positive reviews while offering premium upgrades to bring a little everyday luxury to sleepers everywhere.

Made in the USA with U.S. foam and global materials, the Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress will be shipped straight to customers' doors in one easy to manage box from Zinus' first state-of-the art North American production facility in Georgia.

"A good night's sleep is a precious thing, perhaps more so now than ever before, but it shouldn't be unattainable due to cost. That's why we always strive to provide Zinus customers with high-quality, innovative mattresses that will help improve their sleep, without breaking the bank," said Jen Cha, co-president at Zinus. "By combining an elevated design with even more premium materials, we've developed an affordable yet luxe mattress that will deliver long-lasting performance, durability and exquisite comfort night after night."

Now available at $599 for a 12" Queen on Amazon.com , the Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress promises to deliver a heightened Zinus experience with improved quality of sleep. Each mattress comes with the brand's signature 10-year limited warranty and is thoughtfully designed with the following:

Even more green tea infused in each and every layer along with ActiveCharcoal Microparticles to block unwanted odors and provide freshness that lasts.

Zinus's patented 7-zone ventilation system that improves airflow performance, while also adding extra pressure relief beneath the areas that need it most, like the shoulders, hips and knees. No pain or overheating here!

A soft, breathable knit cover surrounding even more memory foam than the original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress - for the ultimate comfort from top to bottom. Plus, the foam is CERTIPUR US-certified for durability, performance and content.

To learn more about the new Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, please visit the Zinus store on Amazon.com . A full range of additional profiles and sizes will be available on Amazon in the coming months.

About Zinus

Zinus is a rapidly growing e-commerce home goods company specializing in mattresses, bed foundations, platform beds, sofas, loveseats, and outdoor furniture, all shipped directly to customers' doors. Innovation and customer satisfaction are at the forefront of its designs, and its people work hard to create pioneering products that enhance every part of the customer experience - from ease of purchasing to compact shipping packages and assembly instructions. To date, Zinus has inspired over 850,000 positive reviews from satisfied customers. For more information about Zinus, visit www.zinus.com .

Social Media Handles

Twitter: @zinusUSA

Instagram: @zinus

Contact:

Chloe Canta

Email: ccanta@webershandwick.com

Phone: (415) 262-5761



