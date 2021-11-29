30% of Redfin.com users looked to move metros last month, down from 32% at the start of 2021 but still above the 26% share seen before the pandemic

Share of Homebuyers Looking to Relocate Dips Slightly in October

Share of Homebuyers Looking to Relocate Dips Slightly in October 30% of Redfin.com users looked to move metros last month, down from 32% at the start of 2021 but still above the 26% share seen before the pandemic

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) —Nationwide, 29.5% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different metropolitan area in October, according to a new report from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's down from a peak of 31.5% at the beginning of the year, but still higher than the 26% levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin)

"With many employers making remote work permanent, we expect people to continue relocating at a higher rate than they did before the pandemic," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "What will likely change are the places people choose to relocate to. Popular Sunbelt migration destinations including Phoenix, Atlanta and Austin will probably fall out of favor as skyrocketing home prices have rendered them less affordable. Northern cities like Columbus, Harrisburg and Indianapolis will likely rise in popularity as homebuyers seek better bang for their buck."

Miami, Phoenix and Sacramento Are the Top Metros Homebuyers Want to Move to

Miami, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Tampa were the most popular migration destinations of any major U.S. metros in October, meaning they had the largest net inflows. A net inflow is a measure of how many more Redfin.com home searchers looked to move into a metro than leave.

While Sunbelt cities remain popular, four of the 10 top metros people wanted to relocate to in October—Sacramento, Las Vegas, Dallas and Atlanta—saw fewer people looking to move in than a year earlier. Sacramento, for example, saw a net inflow of 4,904 Redfin.com users, down from a net inflow of 6,369 in October 2020.

Table: Top 10 Metros by Net Inflow of Users and Their Top Origins Rank Metro* Net

Inflow,

October

2021† Net

Inflow,

October

2020 Portion of

Searches from

Users Outside

the Metro,

October 2021 Portion of

Searches from

Users Outside the

Metro, October

2020 Top Origin Top Out-of-

State Origin 1 Miami, FL 6,897 2,226 32.1% 26% New York, NY New York, NY 2 Phoenix, AZ 6,343 5,554 35.8% 36.2% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 3 Sacramento, CA 4,904 6,369 41% 49.7% San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA 4 Las Vegas, NV 4,713 5,751 42.6% 52.5% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 5 Tampa, FL 4,365 2,896 46.2% 55.7% Orlando, FL New York, NY 6 Dallas, TX 3,717 4,247 25.2% 31.2% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 7 San Antonio, TX 3,142 1,558 42.6% 43.3% Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA 8 Cape Coral, FL 3,025 2,050 68.9% 75.8% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 Atlanta, GA 3,019 4,629 20% 26.4% New York, NY New York, NY 10 North Port, FL 2,876 1,536 66.1% 77.9% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in October 2021 †Among the 2 million users sampled for this analysis only

San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York Are the Top Metros Homebuyers Want to Leave

San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle saw more Redfin.com users looking to leave than any other major metro areas in October, meaning they had the biggest net outflows. A net outflow is a measure of how many more Redfin.com home searchers looked to leave a metro than move in.

Dense, expensive cities often experience the biggest exodus of residents—a trend that has intensified during the pandemic as more Americans have been able to move to more affordable places thanks to remote work.

Table: Top 10 Metros by Net Outflow of Users and Their Top Destinations Rank Metro* Net

Outflow,

October

2021† Net

Outflow,

October

2020‡ Portion of

Local Users

Searching

Elsewhere,

October

2021 Portion of

Local Users

Searching

Elsewhere,

October 2020 Top

Destination Top Out-of-

State

Destination 1 San Francisco, CA 31,820 25,956 22.4% 23.6% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA 2 Los Angeles, CA 26,035 16,134 19.2% 17.8% San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ 3 New York, NY 16,921 28,046 26.1% 34.8% Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia, PA 4 Washington, DC 11,805 7,919 14.6% 12.7% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD 5 Seattle, WA 8,706 1,102 15.7% 13.4% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 6 Boston, MA 5,637 -331 15.6% 11.7% Portland, ME Portland, ME 7 Chicago, IL 4,107 4,916 12.4% 12.2% Cape Coral, FL Cape Coral, FL 8 Denver, CO 1,865 2,706 25.5% 26.9% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 Detroit, MI 1,586 280 25.8% 20.9% Grand Rapids, MI Chicago, IL 10 Minneapolis, MN 842 -870 20.5% 17.1% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in October 2021 †Among the 2 million users sampled for this analysis only ‡Negative values indicate a net inflow

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/october-2021-housing-migration-trends/

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redfin