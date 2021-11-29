Passport adds new partner to digital mobility platform The company offers more ways to pay for parking with Way.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation software and payments company Passport announces its partnership with Way.com, a car services app that provides users with an easy and affordable way to find, book and pay for quality services, such as parking reservations. The company is plugging into Passport's digital mobility platform to offer motorists more convenient ways to pay for both on-street and off-street parking.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport)

Passport's digital mobility platform is the only end-to-end system for managing multiple mobile and digital parking payment options, digital enforcement and permits, mobility services and payment processing. The Charlotte-based company has helped more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline their parking operations and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs and provide better user experiences.

"We saw an opportunity to strengthen our parking vertical and connect our users with more payment options by leveraging Passport's technology," said Way Co-Founder, Bhumi Bhutani. "Passport has proven itself to be a leader in the transportation and payments space and we are excited to work together to streamline parking for users nationwide."

Other mobility partners that leverage Passport's digital platform include Barnacle and iAccess Life . Passport also kicked off its partnership with Google Maps in Austin, TX in September 2020.

"Passport's technology is helping cities solve critical problems in their mobility operations and transforming the way people move around a city," says Doug Rogers, Passport CRO. "We're excited about making this new partnership with Way available to our client cities across the country."

Passport will showcase its digital mobility platform at the International Parking and Mobility Institute's (IPMI) Conference & Expo, booth #307 between November 29 to December 2 at the JW Marriott in Tampa, Florida.

For live updates at the show, follow Passport on Instagram . To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Way.com

Way.com is the leading fintech platform for the future of car ownership, where 4 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The team at the #1 auto super app believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2020 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

passport@greenbrier.partners

(818) 523-8581

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport