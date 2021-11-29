Exprolink awarded new 4-year contract by Sourcewell

Vocational Electric Vehicles (VEV)

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exprolink, a world leader in small electric Vocational Electric Vehicles (VEV) produced and distributed under the Madvac brand, is proud to be awarded a new contract by Sourcewell in the category of "Street Sweepers and Specialty Sweepers, and Associated Equipment, Accessories and Supplies". Sourcewell is a government organization, offering the largest cooperative purchasing program in North America for government agencies, non-profit organizations, and the education sector, with over 400 contracted suppliers.

"We are very proud to have our contract renewed with Sourcewell, having also obtained the best overall score following the detailed evaluation of each bidder. This agreement will allow us to continue our growth with Sourcewell members, which has reached an increase of more than 50% over the last 4 years," says Jean Bourgeois, president of Exprolink.

Exprolink has earned a solid international reputation based on the quality, reliability and intelligent design of its equipment, which is now used in many of the world's largest cities, such as Dubai, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Toronto and Washington DC. The compact design of its ride-on sweepers and litter vacuums allows them to clean public places that are impossible to access with larger equipment. These include sidewalks, alleys, bike paths, parks, bus shelters, parking lots, etc. Cities that adopt Exprolink's vehicles can achieve significant efficiency gains compared to other litter collection methods.

Further, the Sourcewell jury was particularly appreciative of Exprolink's shift towards electric solutions, in response to the growing demand from cities and organizations who face the need to reduce their environmental footprint in the fight against climate change. Exprolink launched its first line of LN/LR50e electric vehicles under the Madvac brand in 2019. Since then, it has accelerated and expanded its electric shift to its entire product line, thanks to the support of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, which invested $3 million in the company in 2020.

"Vocational Electric Vehicles (VEV) are a way forward in addressing climate change, while being efficient and reducing the costs associated with their maintenance. We are very pleased to be able to offer several electric models to Sourcewell members and help them reduce their environmental footprint," says Jean Bourgeois.

About Exprolink

Exprolink is the only North American manufacturer of compact litter vacuums and sweepers specifically designed for use on urban streets and in outdoor public spaces. A true Quebec flagship, the company underwent a major change in direction in 2019, beginning the electrification of its entire line of products and becoming a leader in the field of Vocational Electric Vehicles (VEV). A number of the world's major cities put their trust in the Longueuil company and use its innovative products every day, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology. With these products they effectively maintain outdoor public spaces in an ecoresponsible manner, while helping to fight climate change.

