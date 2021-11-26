RM LAW Announces Investigation of Standard Lithium Ltd.

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Standard Lithium and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here . You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com .

Before the market opened on November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report alleging Standard Lithium's claims of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by previously undisclosed data the company has filed with the state regulator indicating far lower recovery rates. On this news shares of Standard Lithium stock dropped more than 9% on November 18.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here . For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here .

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 1931

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.