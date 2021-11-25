Elekta: Interim report, May-October 2021/22

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing need for investments in cancer care and radiotherapy across the globe supported a gradual market recovery during the quarter. Our orders grew with double digits, and despite the continued global supply chain challenges we secured good revenue growth supported by a strong finish of the quarter. Our margins improved sequentially but were still impacted by higher logistics costs.
Gustaf Salford
President and CEO
Second quarter
- Gross order intake amounted to SEK 4,045 M (3,627), corresponding to a 12 percent increase in constant currency
- Net sales were SEK 3,697 M (3,534), corresponding to a 7 percent growth in constant currency
- Gross margin amounted to 38.6 percent (40.9)
- EBIT amounted to SEK 533 M (559), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 14.4 percent (15.8)
- Earnings per share was SEK 1.00 (0.98) before/after dilution
- Cash flow after continuous investments decreased by SEK 379 M to SEK -17 M (362)
First six months
- Gross order intake amounted to SEK 8,025 M (8,078), corresponding to a 3 percent growth in constant currency
- Net sales were SEK 6,707 M (6,515), corresponding to a 7 percent increase in constant currency
- Gross margin amounted to 37.9 (43.2) percent
- EBIT amounted to SEK 734 M (893), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.9 percent (13.7)
- Earnings per share was SEK 1.33 (1.55) before/after dilution
- Cash flow after continuous investments decreased by SEK 749 M to SEK -360 M (389)
Group summary
Q2
First six months
SEK M
2021/22
2020/21
△
2021/22
2020/21
△
Gross order intake
4,045
3,627
12% 3
8,025
8,078
3% 3
Net sales
3,697
3,534
7% 3
6,707
6,515
7% 3
Gross margin
38.6%
40.9%
-2.3 ppts
37.9%
43.2%
-5.2 ppts
EBIT
533
559
-5%
734
893
-18%
EBIT margin
14.4%
15.8%
-1.3 ppts
10.9%
13.7%
-2.7 ppts
Cash flow 1
-17
362
-105%
-360
389
-193%
Earnings per share,SEK 2
1.00
0.98
2%
1.33
1.55
-14%
1After continuous investments.
For further information, please contact:
Johan Adebäck, CFO, Elekta AB (publ)
Tel: +46 70 873 33 21, e-mail: johan.adeback@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time
Kira Haapanen, IR Manager
Tel: +46 73 719 46 22, e-mail: kira.haapanen@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time
This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on November 25, 2021. (REGMAR)
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
Elekta Q2 Report 21_22
https://news.cision.com/elekta/i/group-summary-q2-fy-2021-22,c2984533
Group summary Q2 FY 2021-22
View original content:
SOURCE Elekta