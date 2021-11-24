OpulenceMD Beauty Announces Partnership With WNBA Champion Dana Evans, Launches Lash Vending Machines To Promote Safe Beauty Options For Young Women Luxury eye-focused beauty brand expands commitment to help women of all ages show up in confidence while making eye and vision health a priority.

REIDSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpulenceMD Beauty , a luxury eye-focused beauty brand created by board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Anika Goodwin , just announced a very special partnership with WNBA Champion and All-Rookie Team Player, Dana Evans . The partnership will expand the brand's commitment to helping women of all ages show up with confidence while making their eye and vision health a priority. It will also fuel the launch of game-changing lash vending machines that will bring safe eye beauty options to young women on college campuses across the United States, starting with Evans' alma mater, the University of Louisville .

"I am thrilled about our partnership with Dana Evans, WNBA All-Rookie Team Player and member of WNBA Champions, the Chicago Sky," exclaims Dr. Goodwin. "She is an amazing athlete and role model who personifies grace and grind; and because she is known for her lashes and confidence on and off the court, we could think of no one better to help OpulenceMD Beauty advocate for safe beauty options and practices when it comes to eye makeup and accessories."

Evans adds, "I'm excited about this partnership with OpulenceMD Beauty; first, because it's a Black-owned business, and secondly, because I love eyelashes and have been wearing them since high school. This collaboration is so near and dear to my heart because eyelashes are a part of my identity, and now I can represent and support bringing awareness to young women on the importance of safe eye beauty."

Since its inception, OpulenceMD Beauty has transformed the beauty and eye industries by offering a full range of glue-free magnetic lashes, eye makeup, skincare products and tools that are made to keep eyes safe and simplify beauty routines. The announcement of this partnership and the inaugural launch of lash vending machines is just the beginning of a long list of innovative product advancements and collaborations to come.

"The opportunity to partner with Dana and collaborate on our inaugural launch of the lash vending machines is an absolute dream," adds Dr. Goodwin. "Starting on the campus of her alma mater, we will be able to provide easy accessibility to high quality, affordable, ophthalmologist-approved eye beauty accessories in addition to bringing a new revenue stream to the University and providing jobs for students. The 'Sky' is the limit!"

Dr. Goodwin and Evans will publicly announce the partnership via IG Live tonight, Wednesday, November 24 at 6PM ET. There, they will discuss more details regarding their new journey together as well as the upcoming expansion and placement of lash vending machines on select college campuses. What's more, they will drop an early Black Friday flash sale of their " LUXE FOR LESS " collection to celebrate Evans' involvement. Viewers can receive text notifications and tune-in info by subscribing HERE and by following @OpulentLashLife on Instagram.

Those interested in becoming a lash vending machine partner should contact vending@opulencemdbeauty.com .

For a full view and purchase of OpulenceMD Beauty products and collections, visit www.opulencemdbeauty.com .

ABOUT OPULENCEMD BEAUTY:

OpulenceMD Beauty is a luxury, eye-specific beauty brand aimed at providing safe beauty options that put eye health and vision at the forefront. Developed by an ophthalmologist with over 15 years of clinical experience, OpulenceMD Beauty is committed to eradicating preventable blindness by donating a portion of the brand's revenue to vision screenings for people who are at risk of vision loss and can't afford examinations. This startup is transforming the beauty and eye industries with innovative products such as a mascara with time-lapse indicators and sunscreen safe to use on eyelids without burning or eye irritation. OpulenceMD Beauty is poised to be the standard by which all eye beauty products are measured. Visit them at OpulenceMDBeauty.com or connect with them on social media @opulentlashlife.

