Regal Rexnord Corporation Completes Previously Announced Acquisition Of Arrowhead Systems

BELOIT, Wis., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Arrowhead Systems, a global leader in providing industrial process automation solutions, in an all-cash transaction valued at $297 million.

"We are excited to welcome Arrowhead to Regal Rexnord," said Louis Pinkham, Regal Rexnord's Chief Executive Officer. "Arrowhead aligns nicely with our strategy to transform Regal Rexnord into a faster-growing, higher-margin enterprise. Its highly engineered automation and palletizer products and solutions – many of which directly support rising consumer demand for more environmentally friendly packaging – are differentiated and highly valued by its customers, evident in its strong organic sales growth rates and mid-30's gross margins."

"The business is also nicely complementary to our legacy Regal Rexnord motion control offering, which includes various engineered components and subsystems, supporting attractive revenue and cost synergies estimated at $12 million and an ROIC exceeding 10%, both by year 5."

Arrowhead joins Regal Rexnord as part of its Motion Control Solutions (MCS) segment.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com .

