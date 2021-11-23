InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Unique Plate for Children (SKC-610)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective plate design for notoriously picky children at mealtimes," said an inventor, from Galveston, Texas, "so I invented the MAZE DINNER WARE FOR KIDS. My design could provide a more positive and fun eating experience for children."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a fun and unique plate/dish for a child. In doing so, it enhances entertainment and it could encourage a child to finish a meal. It also could help to reduce frustrations and tantrums during meals. The invention features a child-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-610, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

