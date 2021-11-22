SiTime Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Emergent BioSolutions to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiTime Corp. (NASD: SITM) will replace Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Emergent BioSolutions will replace Domtar Corp. (NYSE: UFS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 30. Paper Excellence B.V. is acquiring Domtar in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Emergent BioSolutions is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 30, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition SiTime SITM Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Emergent BioSolutions EBS Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Emergent BioSolutions EBS Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Domtar UFS Materials

