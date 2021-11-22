Kulicke & Soffa to Participate in Several Upcoming Conferences

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:

10th Annual December CEO Summit December 8, 2021 DA Davidson's Virtual Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference December 15, 2021 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference January 10-11, 2022

The Company will be presenting in large-format, group and one-on-one meetings during these events. Presentation materials referenced at these conferences will be available in advance on investor.kns.com. A current listing of Kulicke & Soffa's future events and webcasts can also be found on investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (kns.com).

