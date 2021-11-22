InventHelp Inventors Develop Comfortable Accessory for Backpacks (OCC-1534)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more comfortable way to wear a backpack," said one of two inventors, from Long Beach, Calif., "so we invented the BACKPACK COMFORT STRAP. Our design reduces the discomfort and pain associated with traditional backpack straps."

The invention provides an improved accessory for backpacks. In doing so, it enhances comfort. As a result, it could help to alleviate back and shoulder strain and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for students and other individuals who utilize backpacks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

