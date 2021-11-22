InventHelp Inventor Develops Non-Slip Toilet Seat Cover (OCC-1552)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While conventional paper toilet seat covers are designed to improve sanitary conditions, they have several drawbacks," said an inventor from San Bernardeno, Calif. "I was tired of having them rip or finding them stuck to a wet toilet seat."

She developed a prototype for SANI-SEAT to provide a more sanitary covering for a toilet seat than is currently available. Besides preventing the spread of germs, this unique design remains securely in place. As such, it affords peace of mind that the cover would not slide off during use. It also helps prevent seepage and is lightweight, compact and user friendly. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 1 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1552, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

