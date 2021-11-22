HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 In Indianapolis, IN Sweepstakes To Close On November 22 The Winner Will Be Awarded a Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $600,000

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV Urban Oasis® 2021 located in Indianapolis, Indiana, will close its sweepstakes on November 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $600,000, includes the newly built, fully furnished home and $50,000 from LendingTree. Eligible entrants can enter twice per day at HGTV.com/Urban , where they can also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.

The cozy cottage is located in Indianapolis, IN, a bustling city in the heartland of the United States, known for its midwestern hospitality and culinary and cultural offerings. The three bedroom home includes two and a half bathrooms and plenty of outdoor spaces to entertain, including a beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered porch and an outdoor dining space. The 1980s-inspired design incorporates blush and mauve tones with nods to the decade throughout the home.

The expansive kitchen includes counter space to eat at along with new, state-of-art appliances and a full dining area off the kitchen. Across from the kitchen is the living room with statement furniture pieces and a beautiful brick fireplace. Down the hall from the living room is the main bedroom suite, which incorporates neutral tones and greys to create a relaxing oasis with a large en suite bathroom with natural light and a unique art gallery over the tub. The home includes two guest bedrooms each with their own unique design and color palette, with one guest bedroom acting as a multipurpose office as well. The home has excellent outdoor features, including a furnished garage that is perfect for an Indianapolis-inspired garage party.

The home was constructed by local builder Bespoke Construction with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis® 2021 include Reckitt Benckiser LLC, ADT LLC, The Hertz Corporation, LendingTree, LLC, James Hardie Building Products, Inc., Kohler Co., Duluth Trading Company, VELUX America LLC, Lumber Liquidators, Inc., Flynnside Out, LLC, BeSpoke Construction and Eastman Industries, LLC.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-urban-oasis or https://www.tlcme.com/. Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC, 230 Park Avenue South, New York, New York 10003.

