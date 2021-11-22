Heroes Invitational Golf Tournament Raises $140,000 For U.S. Army Rangers And Military Veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oglethorpe Power, Georgia Transmission, Georgia System Operations, and Georgia EMC presented a total of $140,000 check donations today to two Georgia-based non-profits from proceeds raised from the companies' 11th Annual Heroes Invitational Golf Tournament, a private event held in early October at the Georgia Club, Statham, Ga.

A portion of the tournament's proceeds was presented to the Sua Sponte Foundation, a volunteer non-profit organization that provides rapid assistance to the Rangers and families of the 1st Ranger Battalion, part of the U.S. Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment based in Savannah, Ga. Since 9/11, Sua Sponte has assisted Rangers and their families in times of crisis. They also host and sponsor events to increase Ranger's morale and cohesiveness, help renovate wounded Rangers' homes, send care packages to deployed troops, provide financial aid for medical expenses, offer job search assistance, help Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in military service, and maintain memorial grounds dedicated to fallen warriors of the 1st Ranger Battalion.

"As Georgia's Special Operations 'home team', we are blessed to have the hosts and sponsors of the Heroes Tournament on our side," said President of the Sua Sponte Foundation, Richard Schooley. "With the generous donation received from the tournament, The Sua Sponte Foundation can continue to provide meaningful assistance to Rangers and their families."

In addition, a check was presented to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless to benefit its Tiny House Project. This unique initiative provides permanent and affordable community housing to homeless military veterans. Residents have access to support staff and case managers, employment search assistance, skill-building workshops and health classes, all with an emphasis on building self-sufficiency. Phase 1 of the project, completed in 2019, is home to 23 U.S. military veterans. Phase 2 will end homelessness for 23 additional veterans. Once veterans' applications are accepted, they are permitted to live in these homes indefinitely.

"We are thankful for this very generous donation," said Cindy Kelley, Executive Director, Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. "The funds will allow for the construction of three Phase 2 houses in the Tiny House Project Community, providing independence for those military veterans who have proudly and bravely served our country."

"We are proud and privileged to help make a positive difference in the well-being of both active military families and veterans through these two Georgia-based charities," said Oglethorpe Power President/CEO, Mike Smith. "We sincerely appreciate the participants, sponsors, donors and volunteers who continue to make the Annual Heroes Golf Tournament a great success."

"One of our Seven Cooperative Principles is 'Concern for Community,'" said Barbara Hampton, Georgia Transmission Corporation President/CEO. "I consider it an honor to participate in this great endeavor that gives back to our military veteran community."

"Georgia veterans play an important role across the state, and many veterans staff our control centers. It's important to support those who serve, and I'm honored we worked together to raise funds for these organizations," said Georgia System Operations President/CEO Greg Ford.

"EMCs across the state employ many veterans in a variety of roles who play an important part in helping electric cooperatives provide reliable and safe electricity to millions of Georgians," said Georgia EMC President/CEO Dennis Chastain. "Through funding and volunteerism, electric co-ops throughout Georgia actively support a multitude of programs and initiatives which directly benefit military personnel, so we were very pleased for the opportunity to participate in the Heroes Golf Tournament and to recognize service members who serve our country with honor and integrity."

Since its inception in 2010, the Heroes Golf Tournament has grown exponentially in both participation and increased monetary donations. Over the years, proceeds have benefitted non-profit military charities and Georgians in need.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power Corporation is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with approximately $15 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.3 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,300 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

About Georgia Transmission

Georgia Transmission Corporation, a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 3,500 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 760 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia's EMCs, providing electricity to more than 4.3 million Georgians. For more information, visit gatransmission.com.

About Georgia System Operations

Georgia System Operations Corporation is a not-for-profit corporation owned by 38 Georgia electric membership corporations, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, and Georgia Transmission Corporation. GSOC delivers safe, reliable, and economic power by controlling and monitoring electric generation, transmission, and distribution assets owned by OPC, GTC, Smarr EMC, the Members, and their power supply partners. Operating within the Southeastern reliability sub-region of the SERC Reliability Corporation, GSOC complies with all applicable North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) reliability standards. GSOC also manages the critical infrastructure protection (CIP) program for GTC and itself.

About Georgia EMC

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state's 41 EMCs, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, Georgia's customer-owned EMCs provide electricity and related services to approximately 4.4 million people, nearly half of Georgia's population, across 73 percent of the state's land area. To learn more, visit www.georgiaemc.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

