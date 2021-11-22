Greenland to Present at Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021. Management will present to investors in both group and 1x1 virtual meetings.

Investors are encouraged to register to watch Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, deliver the Company's formal presentation:

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern

Track: 1

Investor Registration: https://cleantech21.mysequire.com

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "This is another great opportunity for us to update existing investors and to meet with new ones. We're coming off a strong 3Q 2021 results report, with revenue up nearly 40% year over year and net income up nearly 173% year over year. We are even more excited about the future and look forward to discussing our latest industrial electric vehicle launches – our new GEL-1800 Electric Loader and our new GEF-series Electric Forklift line."

"There's been a lot of attention focused on the consumer side of electric vehicles because those cars can be seen on the road. We think there is an even more exciting opportunity on the industrial electric side as we bring compelling financial and operating advantages of electrification in a warehouse or material handling fleet. This is a global market with significant multi-year growth potential for the industry and Greenland."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Phone: +1 973-619-3227

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Global IR Partners

Mr. David Pasquale

Phone: +1-914-337-8801

Email: GTEC@globalirpartners.com

In China:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Miranda Tian

Phone: +86 13466566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Feifei Shen

Phone: +86 135-2551-1189

Email: miranda@blueshirtgro

