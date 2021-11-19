Apprenticeship Missouri Joins National Effort to Build the IT Workforce State agency will work with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to match aspiring technology workers with Missouri employers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprenticeship Missouri is expanding its efforts to build a diverse and skilled workforce across the state by teaming with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to train and certify people for jobs and careers in information technology (IT).

The organizations announced today that they are working together to assist Missouri employers with accessing the IT talent they need through apprenticeships. CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, an initiative of CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, is supporting Apprenticeship Missouri to provide employers with an easy solution for tech apprenticeships.

"Missouri is proud to be a national leader in registered apprenticeship modernization and expansion," said Dr. Mardy Leathers, Director of the Office of Workforce Development for the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development. "There is a significant demand for workers with technology certifications and credentials and the Missouri Technology Apprenticeship program, powered by CompTIA, will play a key role in preparing a pipeline of talent for our state's future workforce."

This collaboration builds on an existing relationship between Missouri's Office of Workforce Development and CompTIA to provide in-demand, on-demand IT job training to displaced workers in Missouri.

Employment in IT occupations in Missouri is projected to grow by nearly 20% from between 2016 and 2026. This year alone Missouri employers have advertised more than 48,000 open positions for technology workers, according to an analysis by CompTIA. These openings extend beyond technology companies to employers in finance and insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and social assistance, public administration, education and other industries.

"Highly skilled tech talent is needed to accelerate growth in every industry," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA. "Apprenticeships are a proven method for building the technical and business skills that employers are looking for and to do so in a way that brings a broader diversity of people into the workforce. We're eager to work with Apprenticeship Missouri to create new employment opportunities for people across the state and keep Missouri businesses staffed with trained and certified IT professionals."

CompTIA has developed National Guideline Standards for four high-demand IT occupations: tech project coordinator, tech support specialist, network support specialist and cybersecurity support technician. These standards reflect the prevailing job requirements for the large majority of positions in these four roles. Approved by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL), the standards provide guidance for employers, academic institutions, workforce development organizations and other partners who are preparing individuals for apprenticeships in IT.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech began in October 2020 to assist companies of all sizes and from all industries build Registered Apprenticeship Programs to address their IT staffing needs in a way that opens opportunities for a more diverse tech talent pool. Maher & Maher, an affiliate of the American Institutes for Research (AIR), and CompTIA were selected by the USDOL to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeship in tech occupations.

About Apprenticeship Missouri

Apprenticeship Missouri works with employers, providers and partners to build a diverse and skilled workforce in Missouri through apprenticeship and work-based learning opportunities. Apprenticeship Missouri is housed in the Office of Workforce Development within the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. https://dhewd.mo.gov/apprenticeship_missouri.php

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by Maher & Maher an affiliate of AIR and a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce. https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

