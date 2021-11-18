Santa is Coming with love, meals and gifts

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Family and community partners invite children and families from Norfolk's most vulnerable communities to join us for Village Family and Community Partners "Santa is Coming" holiday community outreach distribution event on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at First Calvary Church 813 Henry Street, Norfolk Virginia 23504, located behind the Attucks Theatre.

There are many seniors, individuals and families that are struggling just to put food on the table. Too often, simple survival takes all of their resources. But Village Family is unifying with several community partners to help put more meals on the tables and smiles on faces. "We want to help make the holidays magical for their kids like we do and did for ours".

The "Santa is Coming" outreach event is a wonderful way to collaborate with us and connect with the community and families during the holidays. Whether you want to donate cash, gift cards, new clothes, and/or unwrapped toys; there is a place and family who will benefit from them and be eternally grateful in the process.

This is a charity event that will provide free groceries, toys, clothes, personal hygiene, PPE, and outreach resource information for our children and families while building lasting relationships. Registration for the event is free. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The outreach event starts at 3:00 PM. "This is our 7th year serving with love". We hope to have our own building soon." Village Family is also hosting our Thanksgiving Distribution Sunday November 21st 3pm First Calvary Baptist Church. We invite everyone to join us every 4th Sunday 3pm - 5pm in 2022 at First Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk. Virginia. For more information or to register or donate online, please visit www.villagefamilyoutreach.net Volunteer opportunities available at www.volunteerhr.org

About Village Family

Founded in 2014 by Natisha Wilson to provide outreach resources to those in need. Village Family is a valuable community resource that feeds, clothes and educates. Hunger relief is a main thrust for Village Family. Village Family is a partner agency with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern shore and food pantry host at First Calvary Church 813 Henry Street in Norfolk. Our mission is to make sure that no one that comes to us in need goes without assistance or goes to bed hungry.

