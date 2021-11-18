Equity Advisor Solutions Introduces Fully Integrated Cryptocurrency Trading for Advisors Through the company's state-of-the-art custody offering, advisors now have access to industry-leading cryptocurrency

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Advisor Solutions' (EAS) clients will now be able to trade industry-leading cryptocurrencies, as EAS becomes one of the first companies to offer trading of standard, alternative, and cryptocurrency assets on a single platform. The crypto integration is the latest innovative product offered by EAS – a custodian that provides leading technology, advisor support, and resourceful solutions to its clients.

EAS' cryptocurrency offering will have a variety of features available to advisors, including:

A simple trading and investing process,

Trades that settle the next business day (T+1),

Access to leading cryptocurrencies,

A single platform where all assets are maintained including standard, cryptocurrencies, and alternative investments,

The ability to include accounts holding cryptocurrency in the advisors billing,

Purchasing and holding cryptocurrency in IRA's and non-qualified accounts,

Comparing performance relative to other industry benchmarks, and

A consolidated view of all assets, including crypto, in the client portal and on statements.

"We want our clients to have all assets at their disposal," said Sean Gultig, President and CEO of Equity Advisor Solutions. "The ability to manage stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, alternatives, and other assets in one place has long been our calling card, and it's exciting to now offer cryptocurrencies. Advisors and their clients have made it clear that they want access to crypto and we're thrilled EAS is among the first to provide that opportunity with an integrated solution."

EAS' integrated trading solution enables fast and easy cryptocurrency trades. It gives advisors the ability to trade the latest currency prices with immediate execution, providing simple investing in a few clicks. Advisors and their clients will have access to industry-leading cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, Litecoin, Stellar Lumens, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin SV, and Chainlink. In addition, next day settlement with daily reconciliation to blockchain and digital depository provides independence and clear line-of-sight for investors.

"We are excited to see the interest in cryptocurrency, especially from advisors who are accustomed to holding alternative investments in their portfolios," said Stephanie Gutierrez, Vice President of Product Management at EAS, who has been working closely with advisors through a Beta rollout of the offering. "We see this as a great value add for our advisor clients and it continues our mission of providing everything our advisors need in one location."

Accounts that hold cryptocurrency will have those records included in performance summaries for the advisor and for clients at the individual and household level. To learn more about the cryptocurrency integration, please visit: https://www.equityadvisorsolutions.com/cryptocurrency-with-eas/

About Equity Advisor Solutions

At Equity Advisor Solutions (EAS), we believe in standing up for independent advisors who feel left behind. Independently owned and operated, we serve advisors exclusively, with no retail or proprietary businesses competing with theirs. Our clients' success truly is our success - we grow when they grow – which is why we have dedicated time and resources to ensuring their professional lives are as efficient as possible. We strive to make it easy for advisors to serve their clients as they see fit, providing an all-in-one custody solution that encompasses traditional, ETF, alternative assets and cryptocurrencies on the same convenient platform. Our approach combines best-in-class technology, centralized custody, and deep expertise with the personal attention and dedicated relationship management of a boutique brand to save advisors time, money and grow their business.

Custody and Administration Services are provided by Equity Trust Company, of which Equity Advisor Solutions is an affiliate.

