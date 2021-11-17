Where Americans Stand on the Coronavirus and Vaccine Mandates: Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll revealed where Americans stand on coronavirus vaccines and mandates in light of the federal government's recent efforts to increase the percentage of vaccinated Americans in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly half of Americans (51%) support vaccine mandates for all employees across the country.

WHERE AMERICANS STAND ON CORONAVIRUS MANDATES:

SOURCE: LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY HORNSTEIN CENTER POLL (NOVEMBER 2021)

Americans were asked if they supported coronavirus vaccine mandates healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, airline pilots, all employees, and students age 12 and older. 6 out of 10 American respondents supported coronavirus vaccine mandates for healthcare workers (63%), first responders (62%), and teachers (61%). 57% of respondents supported vaccine mandates for airline pilots. 55% of Americans supported vaccine mandates for students age 12 and older. Roughly half of Americans (51%) support vaccine mandates for all employees across the country.

WHERE AMERICANS STAND ON CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FOR YOUTH:

66% OF AMERICANS RECOMMEND ADOLESCENTS AGES 12 TO 17 BE VACCINATED

Americans were asked if they would recommend adolescents from age 12 to 17 get vaccinated with an FDA authorized COVID vaccine. 66% of respondents said yes. 87% of Democrats said yes. 58% of Independents/Other said yes. 50% of Republicans said yes.

60% OF AMERICANS RECOMMEND CHILDREN AGES 5 TO 11 BE VACCINATED

Americans were asked if they would recommend children from age 5 to 11 get vaccinated with an FDA approved COVID vaccine. 60% of respondents said yes. 81% of Democrats said yes. 53% of Independents/Other said yes. 43% of Republicans said yes.

WHERE AMERICANS STAND ON THE CURRENT STATUS OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

SOURCE: LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY HORNSTEIN CENTER POLL (NOVEMBER 2021)

Respondents were asked if they believe the worst of the pandemic is over. Overall, 39% of respondents said yes, up 16 points since September at the height of the Delta variant spread and closely behind the national sentiment of 42% back in April 2021 through national polls conducted by the Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis. Respondents age 30-44 believe the worst is over at a higher rate (47%) than respondents age 60 and older (32%). Males believe the worst is over at a higher rate (45%) than females (34%). Respondents with the highest confidence level that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over are Republicans (49%), followed by Independents (38%) and Democrats (33%).

71% OF AMERICANS BELIEVE WEARING MASKS REDUCES THE LIKELIHOOD OF CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS

Respondents were asked if they believe wearing face masks reduces the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus. 71% of Americans said yes. 92% of Democrats said yes. 67% of Independents/Other said yes. 49% of Republicans said yes.

70% OF AMERICANS SAID THEY ARE CURRENTLY WEARING A FACE MASK TO REDUCES THE LIKELIHOOD OF CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS

Respondents were asked if they believe wearing face masks reduces the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus. 70% of Americans said yes. 89% of Democrats said yes. 66% of Independents/Other said yes. 52% of Republicans said yes.

69% OF AMERICANS REMAIN CONCERNED OVER RISK OF FAMILY CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS (DOWN SLIGHTLY FROM 72% IN SEPTEMBER 2021)

Americans were asked how concerned they are about someone in their family becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. 69% of respondents said they are somewhat or seriously concerned as compared to 72% in an earlier September 2021 Hornstein Center national poll. 80% of Democrats, 66% of Independents/Other, and 56% of Republicans said they are somewhat or seriously concerned.

69% OF AMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AGE 12 AND OVER (UP FROM 62% IN SEPT 2021)

71% OF AMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AGE 18 AND OVER (UP FROM 64% IN SEPT 2021)

86% OF AMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AGE 65 AND OVER (UP FROM 82% IN SEPT 2021)

According to CDC data, 69% of Americans age 12 and over are fully vaccinated as of November 16, 2021 (up from 62% on September 4, 2021). 71% of Americans age 18 and over are fully vaccinated (up from 64% on September 4, 2021). 86% of Americans over age 65 are fully vaccinated (up from 82% on September 4, 2021), indicating a promising way forward for the most at-risk population.

STATE VACCINATION PLANS AND CDC AUTHORIZED VACCINES

Each state health department has a tailored plan for vaccination rollout in the United States. Currently, the three vaccines that are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19 by the CDC are Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from November 1 – 2, 2021 among a national sample of 1,531 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, Long Island University offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 285,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

