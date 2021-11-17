Splash 'n Slide Into The Holiday Season At The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark Take advantage of sizzling savings and toasty temperatures at New York's Biggest Indoor Waterpark.

MONTICELLO, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's winter escape in Sullivan County Catskills' The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, known as New York's Biggest Indoor Waterpark, invites visitors and locals alike to trade in their snowshoes for swimsuits this holiday season and enjoy seasonal savings and toasty temperatures year-round. New activities such as archery and Ninja Warrior obstacle course (weather permitting) offers hours of kid-friendly delight, while s'mores kits elicit gooey fun at night around fire pits in the expansive Concord Commons courtyard.

Families can savor savings of up to 50% throughout November and December, while weekly themed festivities and holiday dining (outlined below) promise a warm respite from the chill of winter's frenzy.

Peace, Love, Lights and Slides (available Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 )

Thanksgiving (available Nov. 22-26 )

Black Friday (available Nov. 22-28 )

Cyber Monday (available Nov. 29-30 )

Christmas (available Dec. 20-26 )

New Years

Located just 90 minutes from NYC, the Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is the perfect drivable destination for getting in the festive spirit. New hiking trails offer more than six miles of winding pathways through crisp fall foliage, while free daily activities and an indoor entertainment center (ropes course, rock climbing, arcade, mini bowling, laser tag and virtual reality) give options of adventurous and laid-back pursuits. With more than 10 slides and water adventures boasting daring drops and gnarly waves, a not-so-lazy river and an indoor-outdoor pool, the resort's 80,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark is open five days a week (and seven days a week during the holidays) from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to book a stay at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, visit www.thekartrite.com.

About The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Blending the style of Manhattan with the rustic charm of the Catskills, this modern-meets-mountain family resort features 324 modern all-suite guest rooms, 80,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark, seven distinct eateries and bars, fitness center, indoor entertainment center, and more than 11,000 sq. ft. of function space for meetings and special occasions. Heated to a toasty 84 degrees year-round, New York's Biggest Waterpark delights underneath a Texlon transparent roof complete with private elevated cabanas for tanning, lush vegetation and meticulous landscaping — and 11 slides and water adventures boasting daring drops and gnarly waves, not-so-lazy river and an indoor-outdoor pool. The adventure continues with ropes course, rock climbing, arcade games, mini bowling, laser tag and VR experiences, while daily scheduled activities (such as archery, family game night and candy B.I.N.G.O) include complimentary and at-cost offerings. www.thekartrite.com.

