Partnership to End Addiction raises more than $1.4 million at virtual gala hosted by Tamron Hall

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership to End Addiction, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming how our nation addresses addiction, raised more than $1.4 million at its annual gala. Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall hosted the virtual event on Nov. 16. Hall spoke about the importance of supporting people suffering from addiction with connection, hope and love.

"This was a special evening for us. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our supporters rallied around our mission and showed how much they care about empowering families impacted by addiction," said Creighton Drury, CEO of Partnership to End Addiction. "Families across the country need our free resources and customized services now more than ever. I am confident that with the help of our partners and supporters, we will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of Americans."

The Lumineers gave an exclusive performance at the "Hope Out Loud" event and accepted the Inspiration Award. The Grammy-nominated artists collaborated with the Partnership last year for the launch of the "Start with Connection" campaign. The animated series of advertisements featured the song "Salt and the Sea" from III, a narrative album from The Lumineers that explores the destructive impact of addiction in a family.

In addition to The Lumineers, a number of celebrities contributed to the virtual gala. "Halloween" actor Jamie Lee Curtis, Zac Clark of "The Bachelorette" and celebrity chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern were among the notable supporters who shared messages of hope that aired during the event. Zimmern said, "Let me tell you something about hope and connection: they go hand in hand." He added, "What catapulted me from being a hopeless wreck of an alcoholic into a sober human being that's put together a couple days at a time was actually connecting with other human beings."

Partnership to End Addiction honored Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and CEO of American Express, and The Walt Disney Company's Debra OConnell, President - Networks Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, for their steadfast support of the organization's work and dedication to ending addiction. Both Squeri and OConnell sat down for fireside chats in which they discussed the importance of Partnership to End Addiction's efforts to empower families impacted by addiction. Partnership board member and "America's Most Wanted" host Elizabeth Vargas interviewed Squeri, and Tamron Hall sat down with OConnell.

Two families opened up about their journeys with addiction and how the Partnership helped them. Virginia Holleman, a mother and volunteer coach, spoke about how the Partnership's resources helped her to develop compassion for her son who was struggling with this complex disease, and the meaningful difference the Partnership's tools and resources have made.

In addition, the Fariello family shared their experience seeking support for their middle child who relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Casie Fariello said, "I am the person you see today because of the help and support we received from Partnership to End Addiction. Once we got the tools we needed to communicate more effectively with him, take action and not just talk about what to do — we made progress. Our son is home, thriving and on his way to sustained recovery."

This year alone, the Partnership has helped more than 1 million families find hope, connection and support. In addition, nearly 20,000 families have received personalized, one-on-one guidance from the organization's helpline specialists and peer-coaching program. All of the Partnership's resources and services are free, thanks to generous donors. The organization needs help from all types of funders to sustain and grow its impact. To contribute, visit drugfree.org/donate.

"For people struggling with addiction, the past year and a half has been particularly difficult. I'm honored to help support Partnership to End Addiction's mission, and especially its messages of love, support and hope," said Hall.

About Partnership to End Addiction

Partnership to End Addiction is a national nonprofit uniquely positioned to reach, engage and help families impacted by addiction. With decades of experience in research, direct service, communications and partnership-building, we provide families with personalized support and resources — while mobilizing policymakers, researchers and health care professionals to better address addiction systemically on a national scale. For more information, visit drugfree.org.

