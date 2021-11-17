MindMaze Announces Kevin J. Gallagher as Chief Financial Officer Amid Significant Company Growth

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and LONDON and BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMaze , the global leader in digital neuro-therapeutics solutions, building a universal platform for neurological recovery and care, today announced the appointment of Kevin J. Gallagher as Chief Financial Officer.

"MindMaze is at a pivotal growth point and we could not be more thrilled to welcome Kevin to our executive team. His deep financial expertise and experience in the healthcare sector will be instrumental in this growth phase and will benefit our portfolio and stakeholders from day one," said Tej Tadi, CEO of MindMaze. "Kevin is a key addition to the MindMaze team and reflects the rapid growth and development that we are experiencing as we expand our workforce and actively recruit across geographies and functions."

"I am excited to be joining MindMaze and look forward to driving growth and building value for all of our partners," said Mr. Gallagher. "Neurological disease is the leading cause of global disability and is on the rise. MindMaze's comprehensive digital health platform for neurological disease makes it uniquely positioned to address this growing need, and provide effective and cost-efficient solutions for families, medical providers and healthcare systems. I am thrilled to be joining the tremendously talented and passionate MindMaze team at this pivotal time for the Company."

Mr. Gallagher joins MindMaze's executive team with over 25 years of experience in financial leadership, most recently as Managing Director of Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory for the Global Healthcare team at Citigroup, Inc., where he was responsible for all sector coverage and transaction execution activities for Medical Technology and Healthcare Services companies in the EMEA region. He brings significant experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, partnering and investor relations. He previously served in a number of roles at Citigroup, Inc. as part of their Global Healthcare team with a focus on the US healthcare market. Prior to this, Mr. Gallagher held senior positions on healthcare-specific teams at Thomas Weisel Partners, Medical Capital Advisors, Healthpoint Capital, and UBS Investment Bank.

MindMaze delivers seamless digital assessments and therapeutics over the full continuum of care in over twenty countries, serving thousands of patients suffering from neurological conditions. The company's innovative digital neurotherapeutics platform combines highly engaging, personalized, protocolized, quantified, gamified digital therapeutic content supported by tailored smart peripherals that target two distinct areas of care: neuro-rehabilitation and neuro-restoration. MindMaze's current and pipeline digital neuro-therapeutics solutions – holding two FDA clearances, six CE marks, and backed by over 70 patent families – address eight major neurological diseases as the company builds a universal platform for brain health and recovery.

MindMaze currently collaborates with approximately ninety healthcare providers and is partnering with leading academic and medical institutions, including Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Mount Sinai Health System and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in the United States, the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and the Swiss Federal Institution of Technology (EPFL) in Switzerland, and the Institute for the Brain and Spinal Cord (ICM) in France, to further develop and demonstrate the efficacy of its market leading solution set.

About MindMaze

MindMaze is a global leader in digital neuro-therapeutics (DTx) solutions with a mission to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, learn and adapt. With over a decade of work at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence, its healthcare division is addressing some of the most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, by creating the a universal platform for brain health and recovery and unique digital therapeutic interventions. MindMaze's pioneering FDA cleared and CE marked neuro-digital therapeutics accelerate patients' recovery from many critical neurological conditions. Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr Tej Tadi, MindMaze is the first Swiss Unicorn with offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai.

