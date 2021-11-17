Elcomsoft Brings Repeatable, Forensically Sound Extraction and iOS 15 Support to Select iPhone Models

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. rolls out the second beta of iOS Forensic Toolkit 8.0 for Mac, the company's mobile forensic tool for extracting data from a range of Apple devices. The second beta, which becomes the first publicly available build, expands the ability to perform forensically sound file system extractions from a range of iPhone and iPad devices, now supporting all versions of iOS 14 and 15.

Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit 8.0 beta 2 delivers forensically sound extraction of iPhone 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and iPhone SE devices with a known or empty passcode. Compared to the first beta, the update brings support for iOS 14 and 15 up to and including iOS 15.1, enabling bootloader-based, forensically sound extraction of supported devices running the latest available versions of iOS.

The chain of custody begins from the first point of data collection to ensure that digital evidence collected during the investigation remains court admissible. With Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit, ElcomSoft introduces a forensically sound extraction solution offering verifiable and repeatable results on subsequent extractions. When using iOS Forensic Toolkit on a supported device, the checksum of the first extracted image will match the checksums of subsequent extractions provided that the device never rebooted and is stored in the powered-off state between extractions.

Learn more about how to use iOS Forensic Toolkit 8.0 b2 to perform forensically sound extraction of iPhone 5s, 6, 6s and SE and about forensically sound extraction.

Pricing and Availability

The availability of the new build is limited. At this time, Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit 8.0 for Mac is available to existing customers who opt to receive pre-release builds and enroll in the beta testing program.

About Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit

Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit provides forensic access to encrypted information stored in popular Apple devices. With this update, Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit becomes the most advanced iOS acquisition tool on the market.

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft develops state-of-the-art computer forensics tools, provides computer forensics training and computer evidence consulting services. Since 1997, ElcomSoft has been providing support to businesses, law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft tools are used by most of the Fortune 500 corporations, multiple branches of the military all over the world, foreign governments, and all major accounting firms.

