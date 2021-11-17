Cologix Announces Support for Google Cloud Interconnect in Vancouver, Expanding Cologix's Google Cloud Offering and Accelerating Access to Cloud at the Edge

- New onramps to Google Cloud Interconnect in Columbus, Minneapolis and Vancouver help customers connect directly and securely to Google Cloud through the Cologix Platform

- Seven markets with direct onramps to Google Cloud available by the end of 2021, Ashburn, Chicago, Columbus, Minneapolis, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today that direct connectivity is now available to Google Cloud through Google Cloud Interconnect in Vancouver. The expansion continues with another private, dedicated onramp to Google Cloud in Columbus, Ohio, expected by the end of 2021.

In Vancouver, Cologix provides customers with access to Google Cloud Interconnect from three Cologix data centers, enabling private connections to Google Cloud in order to more quickly and securely access its services and compute capacity.

Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect provides key benefits to enterprises looking to expand hybrid IT cloud infrastructure and eliminate lengthy supply chain timelines for equipment, including:

Private connections to public Internet

Lower latency by traversing the shortest path to Google Cloud

Predictability and optimized speed Scalable, densely connected and customizable colocation opportunities

Faster cloud deployments to safeguard against unpredictable supply chain issues for equipment

Inherently more secure IT infrastructure leveraging the cloud rather than on premise IT solutions for databases, workloads and applications

"By offering additional onramps to Google Cloud across North America, we're supporting low latency and high-bandwidth connectivity requirements for our customers to solve their growing hybrid cloud architectures," said Cologix's President & Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. "We are delighted to expand private, dedicated connectivity to Google Cloud, providing more secure, resilient, reliable and faster connectivity to support cloud infrastructures at the network's edge."

Coming Soon to Columbus

Construction is underway at Cologix Columbus campus to add direct connectivity to Google Cloud through a new Google Cloud Interconnect onramp. All three existing data centers will have access to the new Google Cloud Interconnect onramp as well as the new, high density, build-to-suit facility, COL4, directly adjacent to Cologix's Columbus campus.

Live in Minneapolis

Cologix's Minneapolis Google Cloud Interconnect went live this summer, offering direct connectivity to Google Cloud from its four data centers. Additionally, customers can access carriers' long haul and local fiber routes from the Cologix ecosystem in the 511 Building, which is home to Minneapolis/St. Paul's premier interconnection and peering hub.

Leverage Interconnect Automation with Cologix Access Marketplace

Cologix's software-defined interconnection (SDI) solution automates interconnection, enabling simple, scalable, secure connectivity in minutes via a self-service portal to connect to Google Cloud Interconnect and other major cloud providers. Companies looking to customize private connectivity to the cloud can use the automated portal to virtually and dynamically provision circuits with Cologix Access Marketplace.

GCI Access at Cologix

Ashburn

Chicago

Columbus

Minneapolis

Montréal

Toronto

Vancouver

Customers interested in accessing Google Cloud's Dedicated Interconnect can contact gci@cologix.com for more details.

Additional Resources

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

