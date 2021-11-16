Tech Company, Uplevyl, Aims to Transform the Lives of All Professional Women

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplevyl, an Austin, Silicon Hills-based tech company, has launched a transformational app and digital platform to help all women elevate their professional, personal and financial lives and advance a sustainable ecosystem of self-directed growth and accountability.

Uplevyl

"To advance, women need trusted sources of knowledge, powerful networks and a quilt of mentors to navigate milestones"

"To advance, women need trusted sources of knowledge, powerful networks and a quilt of mentors to navigate various milestones," said Shubhi Bhonsle-Rao, Uplevyl founder and CEO. "I realized we could create that place where women across the globe could authentically connect with each other, share knowledge and have safe spaces to inspire discussions that are respectful and unifying. We are redesigning the world for women."

Uplevyl primarily offers ad-free original content – videos, podcasts, columns and topic-driven virtual rooms where members can learn from each other and global industry experts, leaders and mentors focused on the unique rhythms of women's lives. The content, events and connections are hyper-personalized based on the milestones the members set for themselves.

At the launch event, she was joined by nationally recognized women leaders, Dr. Colette Burnette, president and CEO, Huston Tillotson University and Texas State Representative Sheryl Cole. The inaugural launch also featured Dr. Patricia Greene, former director for the Women's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor; Jill Shackleford, founder and president of the Association of Women and Minority Contractors of Texas and internationally recognized tech leader Sophia "Puff" Story, co-founder of 3 Sided Cube USA.

"Building the right foundation of the company is important to us. Uplevyl offers a diverse and rich set of contributors from all backgrounds with more than a combined 1,500 years of expert experience and members from every continent on the platform. Uplevyl seeks to accelerate equality through data and technology," stated Rao.

About Uplevyl

Uplevyl is an innovative global digital platform designed to transform the lives of all professional women through shared experiences, peer connections, and highly curated, personalized content. Uplevyl is sharply focused on the unique rhythms of women's lives to inspire and advance a sustainable ecosystem of self-directed growth and accountability. Uplevyl aims to help all brilliant women elevate their professional, personal and financial lives.

CONTACT:

Carlos de Leon

Romph & Pou Agency

(210) 317-1592

cdeleon@rpagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uplevyl