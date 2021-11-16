Polyplastics Unveils New RENATUS (R) PET Grades with Superior Weatherability for Auto Exterior Components

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Group has announced the introduction of two new RENATUS (R) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) grades which deliver superior mechanical properties, appearance, and weather resistance for automotive exterior components, reaffirming Polyplastics' strong commitment to PET as a key pillar of its extensive resin business portfolio.

The two new glass-reinforced grades, RH030 (30% glass-filled) and RH045 (45% glass-filled), maintain their jet blackness and reduce whitening on the surface of molded articles in outdoor environments, making them ideally suited for applications such as automotive side mirrors and rear wiper arms/blades. Since PET parts are not painted, weathering degradation can occur over time. The glass filler can start to float and the jet blackness can decrease. Accelerated weather-resistance testing demonstrates that Polyplastics' new PET materials maintain lower index values than their competing products, thus indicating that whitening is being reduced.

Plastic resins that are reinforced with glass fiber are typically made stronger but glass fillers can also have a negative effect on the surface appearance of molded articles. RENATUS (R) RH030 and RH045 PET are glass fiber-reinforced grades, but they can still produce molded articles with good surface appearance because of their superior mold transferability during molding.

Recent company testing shows that when compared to standard grade PBT-GF30, RH045 (PET-GF45) exhibits higher surface gloss even though it has a large amount of glass fiber added to the formulation.

In terms of mechanical performance, PET typically has superior properties compared to PBT. At similar glass loadings, RH030 and RH045 PET grades have higher mechanical properties including greater tensile strength, flexural modulus, and deflection temperature under load compared to PBT grades.

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, GF-PET, and COC. The company has the largest global market share of POM and LCP. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

*RENATUS (R) is a registered trademark owned by Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

