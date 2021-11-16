NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Acquires IA MED

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors, today announced the acquisition of Immediate Action Medicine, Inc. ("IA MED"), a national provider of online training and recertification education for flight and ground paramedics, EMTs and nurses.

Founded in 2011 as a disabled veteran-owned business, IA MED provides cutting-edge specialty medical training and accreditation services. Best known for its Flight Medical Provider Course, IA MED offers a range of digital courses that focus on learner flexibility and dynamic instructional design methods. In March 2019, IA MED launched the CME Collective, which provides access to more than 300 hours of online medical education, and unlimited access to licensed content from independent educators.

"We are pleased to announce our acquisition of IA MED, which enhances KnowFully's powerful and diversified portfolio of healthcare education brands and positions KnowFully to enter the rapidly growing and highly complementary EMS sector. IA MED has among the highest success rates in the industry and together, we will have an even stronger education offering and compelling adjacent pathways for growth," said Eric Cantor, Chief Executive Officer at KnowFully.

PharmCon: Acquired in August 2019 , PharmCon has been a leading provider of online continuing education and, more recently, exam preparation courses for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare providers for 30 years.

CME Outfitters: Acquired in July 2020 , CME Outfitters is a provider of innovative, accredited live and on-demand online and in-person CME/CE activities for members of the interdisciplinary care team including primary care, specialty audiences and community-based clinicians.

The Rx Consultant: Acquired in March 2021 , The Rx Consultant is a provider of subscription-based CE for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses.

Creative Educational Concepts: Acquired in May 2021 , Creative Educational Concepts is an accredited provider of in-person and on-demand interprofessional continuing education for physicians, pharmacists, nurses and related members of the interprofessional healthcare team.

ChiroCredit: Acquired in August 2021 , ChiroCredit produces high-quality continuing education for chiropractors, therapists and other healthcare professionals.

IA MED will become part of KnowFully's Healthcare Professional Education division, which is led by Senior Vice President Amy Burmeister and includes current KnowFully brands PharmCon, The Rx Consultant and ChiroCredit. IA MED co-founders Jonathan Reed and Chris Smetana will continue leading the IA MED business as part of the KnowFully team.

"We are thrilled to welcome IA MED into KnowFully's growing family of healthcare professional education brands. Jon and Chris have built an unmatched reputation for excellence in EMS education, and we are excited to collaborate with their team to further grow the IA MED portfolio and reach," said Ms. Burmeister.

"We are extremely proud of what we have built at IA MED, and we have a clear path for accelerated growth. We have an incredibly engaged customer base, a terrific team of talented instructors and some incredibly exciting future plans that we look forward to bringing to fruition in partnership with the KnowFully team," said Mr. Reed.

About KnowFully

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, KnowFully Learning Group is now a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education and skill-building courses they need to remain at the forefront of their industries thereafter. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com.

About IA MED

Founded in 2011, IA MED is an EMS education company that provides instruction and educational materials for EMS professional development through specialized courses and certifications, helping its students launch careers as flight paramedics, critical care paramedics and certified flight nurses across the United States and internationally. Leveraging its proprietary instructional design process called Reskue, IA MED creates curriculums that are not only accurate, simple and practical, but also intuitive, beautiful and inspiring. For more information, please visit www.iamed.us.

About NexPhase

NexPhase Capital, LP is a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare and software. The firm targets companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NexPhase's partners have invested together for over a decade. The firm has completed more than 80 investments including addons and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

