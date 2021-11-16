Legendary Music Producer, Jermaine Dupri, Breaks into the Plant-Based Revolution with the Launch of JD's Vegan Ice Cream Naturally rich and irresistible desserts exclusively available at Walmart and Walmart.com

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed recording artist, producer, and vegan entrepreneur, Jermaine Dupri along with partner Big Innovation Group, is proud to launch their newest vegan confection, JD's Vegan, a plant-based brand of ice cream that is GMO free, lactose free, and contains no artificial flavors. In anticipation for the holidays, the brand will first roll out three flavors from JD's Vegan full collection to introduce consumers to the sweet treat. These flavors include Welcome to Atlanta Peach Cobbler, Apple Butter, and Strawberry Sweetheart, all which are rich, creamy, and holiday inspired. These confections will be available for purchase exclusively on Walmart.com on November 16th and will become available for purchase in Walmart stores nationally on December 28th.

Strawberry Sweetheart ($6.47) – creamy dreamy strawberry puree swirls and real strawberry chunks dipped into a velvety cloud of coconut cream will be your new sweet romance

Welcome to Atlanta Peach Cobbler ($6.47) – fresh cut slices of golden peaches and crumbled cobbler will make you feel the warm summer sun of Atlanta, Georgia

Apple Butter ($6.47) – delicious crisp apples are whipped into a fine buttery spread then stirred with a toasted cinnamon streusel crumble

Additional flavors from JD's Vegan portfolio will become available for purchase on Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationally in December. These all-star confections include Chocolate My Way, Key Lime Pie, and (404) Cookies & Cream.

A devout vegan for nearly 15 years, Dupri worked with international dessert expert and the godfather of ice cream, Malcolm Stogo, to make his all-star, alt-milk vegan ice cream. He is thrilled to finally release JD's Vegan and has collaborated with Walmart, , to make plant-based alternatives more accessible to the consumer market.

"Walmart and I share the same vision of providing consumers with the best products and making healthy alternatives accessible to everyone," said Dupri. "JD's Vegan ice creams taste as good as, or better than, the real thing. You don't have to lose anything going vegan. JD's Vegan ice cream proves you can gain nothing but quality foods with out-of-this-world flavor and taste."

This delicious line of dairy-free frozen desserts is inspired by the flavors of Atlanta and made with the star source – coconut. This tropical fruit creates the buoyant base for the flavors of JD's Vegan. Smooth and nutty with a mild hint of coconut cream, these desserts are perfectly thick in consistency to deliver the rich, gratifying taste of ice cream.

The full JD's Vegan portfolio of six flavors will be available for purchase at Walmart.com and jdsvegan.com and at Walmart locations nationwide in December.

About JD's Vegan Ice Cream

JD's Vegan presents a collection of dairy-free, all-natural frozen desserts that are so so good you won't believe what's not in them. Completely vegan, the formulation of each unique flavor follows a strict guideline of producing mind-bending, head-spinning, deceptively delicious taste. No animal milk or creamers, no artificial flavors or sweeteners are used to bind and churn this perfectly vegan ice cream.

It starts with JD, Jermaine Dupri. The Grammy-winning producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, has a supreme musical instinct that cuts to the gut of what makes a song a hit, and an artist a legend. For almost two decades, JD has followed a vegan way of life.

After a 25-day cleanse, which eliminated all animal-based products, he experienced a health-high that has lasted ever since. As he reshaped the music industry, he is now shaping our collective culinary consciousness, creating good-tasting foods, and helping to diminish misguided fears towards a plant-based lifestyle.

Vegan food is sometimes thought of as deprived of flavor, specifically ice cream, which may lack the real creamy thickness provided by animal-derived milk or cream. To elevate its appeal, JD worked with international dessert expert, the godfather of ice cream Malcolm Stogo, to make an all-star alt-milk vegan ice cream. JD's Vegan delivers a lineup that harmonizes rich plant-based ingredients that create layers and mounds and swirls of All Good Flavor Inside.

