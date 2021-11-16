Jet Linx Welcomes New Director Of Safety To Leadership Team

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, today announced the appointment of R. David (RD) Johnson as the Company's Director of Safety. Effective immediately, Mr. Johnson is responsible for leading the continued enhancement of Jet Linx's safety programs to ensure that every measure is taken to exceed government regulations. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"It is a privilege to welcome RD to the Jet Linx family as we continue to grow our nationwide presence and our steadfast commitment to the safety of our operations and industry," said Mr. Walker. "Since the inception of Jet Linx, we have been dedicated to delivering the highest safety standards in the private aviation industry. RD's extensive experience will play a pivotal role in ensuring we continue to advance our safety practices and standards of excellence."

Mr. Johnson joins Jet Linx from Global Flight Test and Delivery Group (GFT&D), where he was responsible for delivering customized SMS business solutions for commercial, business and private operators as the Director of Safety Management Systems (SMS). A seasoned aviation professional, Mr. Johnson's extensive leadership experience spans flight operations, technical ops, employee development, process improvement and safety management across the military, commercial and general aviation sectors. As a graduate of the United States Air Force (USAF), Mr. Johnson retired after 31 years as a Command Pilot, during which time he flew in the F-4, F-5, F-16, T-38 and served as an instructor in three airframes. His experience also includes over 14 years with American Airlines, having held a number of positions in management and as a Check Airman, as well as eight years with the University of Southern California, where he continues to serve as an instructor at their Aviation Safety and Security School.

Said Mr. Johnson: "Having worked with numerous aviation companies over the last four decades, Jet Linx stands out as an operator whose first and foremost priority is safety. I am thrilled to join Jet Linx and lead the efforts to make the skies a safer place for our clients, pilots and crew members."

Mr. Johnson's appointment as Director of Safety follows Jet Linx's recent strategic reorganization in support of the company's ongoing growth and expansion strategy. In addition to the recent promotion of Jay Vidlak to Senior Vice President, Aircraft Acquisition and Sales, Jet Linx also welcomed Paul Kloet as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions and Jason Vanis as Senior Vice President of Integrations, while Alec LeFort, Dan Pasque, Tom Buffington, Dan Longo and Brad Frawley have joined Senior Vice Presidents Brent Carreker, Vanis and Vidlak as Regional Base Presidents.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

