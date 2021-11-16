Inception Fertility Invests in Workforce by Expanding Modern Family Building Benefits for Employees

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Adoption Month, Inception Fertility, the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services and clinics in North America, announces today its expansion of employee benefits to include adoption assistance. Each Inception employee across its family of brands, including The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), MyEggBank, Pathways Fertility and Bundl Fertility, are eligible for $15,000 in adoption assistance over two years. The company also offers four weeks of paid leave at 100% for birth, adoption or fostering of a child.

Additional fertility and family building-related benefits include free fertility treatments. All employees, regardless of tenure, are eligible for one free fertility preservation cycle, including egg and sperm freezing, along with free reproductive tissue storage. Additionally, all employees and their spouses/partners are eligible for free fertility services within Prelude– Inception's clinical network – after three years of employment. Inception has also expanded its bereavement leave to include pregnancy loss, providing 100% pay for five days in addition to paid time off.

These measures are part of Inception's commitment to recognize that there are multiple ways to build a family and help all people know their fertility options and have better access to benefits, including its own valued team members.

"Through these added benefits, and in addition to our existing family support ones like fertility services, we further emphasize our commitment to the many pathways our colleagues can take to having or expanding their families," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "In some capacity or another, every one of our team members plays a role in taking care of our patients – whether it's through medical care or our financial services brand and so it's only fitting that as company, Inception takes care of them in return and we're excited to expand this effort through our added benefits."

Inception also recognizes that it's a challenging market for recruitment and retention, and this expansion of benefits and focusing more closely on family building options for its own employees will ensure it has the best patient-focused employees to drive its mission of providing an exceptional patient experience. "When you take care of your employees, they take care of your patients and at the end of each day, this is our goal," continues Farnsworth.

To learn more about career options at Inception Fertility, as well as its mission and family of brands, please visit inceptionllc.com.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network™, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

