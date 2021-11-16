Bizzabo Acquires Klik to Transform In-Person Events Into Immersive, Data Driven Experiences

With fourth acquisition, category leader continues to invest in innovative, experiential technology as Event Experience Leaders return to hybrid-friendly in-person events

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), has acquired Klik , a Montreal-based event tech startup that has pioneered smart wearables technology to power onsite experiences at live events. Its technology helps event leaders elevate and measure attendee engagement, participation, and networking. The acquisition, announced at "The Future of Event Experiences" hybrid event today, enables Bizzabo to bring new onsite hardware and software expertise in-house as a core product and service.

After more than 18 months of predominantly virtual events, Bizzabo predicts that in-person events will return in 2022. This will not be a "return to old ways" though. Both organizers and attendees have seen what's possible with virtual events and they're bringing increased expectations for true event experiences going forward, whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid. Organizers have established appetites for the rich behavioral and intent data that virtual events capture and expect the same level of intel for in-person events, which makes Klik particularly exciting.

Klik's wearable tech and extensive infrastructure provides new levels of data visibility at in-person events, giving organizers valuable location-based insights into attendee engagement and behavior that lets them effectively measure success and plan for future events. Because Klik's wearables also act as a communications device, they can trigger customized recommendations on content, sessions, networking opportunities, sponsors to visit and more. Klik has powered major events for brands like Airbnb, MIT, and C2 Montréal.

"We are designing our Event Experience Operating System to free Event Experience Leaders from the technical limitations of event management software so they can create immersive experiences for attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and speakers," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo. "With Klik's novel technology and exceptional team of event professionals, we're going to revolutionize in-person experiences."

Unlike other event technologies that rely on NFC/RFID capabilities, Klik opted for a unique approach, designing and building its software and hardware using advanced BLE (Bluetooth) technology to enable features like localization, tracking and contact exchange — all done with a passive tracking system. This approach matches traditional NFC/RFID functionality and elevates attendee experiences by facilitating:

Collection of advanced analytics like dwell time

Touchless contact exchanges

Gamification for attendees

Lead collection for sponsors

Easy tracking and reminders for session check-ins

Bizzabo will integrate Klik's technology into the Event Experience OS as part of its already-robust onsite module. The company will also leverage Klik's technology with the Event Serendipity Engine™, which will proactively recommend other peers, content, sessions, and sponsors to attendees. The Event Serendipity Engine™ is powered by technology from x.ai , the AI-driven scheduling and matchmaking company Bizzabo acquired in June.





Klik's team is joining Bizzabo and will be based out of Bizzabo's newly opened office in Montreal. Bizzabo is actively recruiting for numerous engineering, operations, and HR roles to round out the Montreal operation, which is its fifth global location following the opening of its London office in July.





Bizzabo Announces App Marketplace in Event Experience OS

Speaking at "The Future of Event Experiences" hybrid event today, Bizzabo's CEO Ben-Shushan also announced plans for the Bizzabo App Market . The App Marketplace is an integral component of the Event Experience OS as an open platform.

"The App Marketplace is a comprehensive storefront where organizers will be able to browse and install innovative and exciting apps that help them create unique event experiences," Ben-Shusan said. "It's also a program for technology companies and developers to partner with Bizzabo and integrate their solutions into the OS, building a stronger and more responsive platform."

Bizzabo has hired Boaz Ram to serve as the Vice President of Marketplace and lead the product development and partnerships efforts. Ram brings more than 15 years of product and partnerships experience, most recently serving as Head of Alliances at Salesforce following their acquisition of Datorama. Ram's team has already engaged a diverse set of developers and is continuing to accept applications .

Klik is Bizzabo's fourth acquisition in six months, an addition complementing its previous acquisitions x.ai , Whalebone , and TeeVid , as Bizzabo continues its mission to transform the Event Experience for organizers and attendees alike. This latest acquisition accompanies other exciting new product growth with the launch of Bizzabo's Event Experience Category and Event Experience OS .

For more information about Bizzabo and the Event Experience Operating System, visit www.bizzabo.com

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — all while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 350 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, London and Montreal offices, as well 15+ remote locations around the world.

About Klik:

Klik's mission is to bring your conference or event to the next level. It's about true engagement, participation and optimized networking. Klik is a platform paired with interactive wearable devices that allows users to seamlessly exchange each other's social profile information through the bump of a wrist or the click of a button.

