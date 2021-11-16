Baskin-Robbins® is Bringing Your Favorite Holiday Traditions to the Dessert Table with a New Cake and Festive Flavor of the Month

Baskin-Robbins® is Bringing Your Favorite Holiday Traditions to the Dessert Table with a New Cake and Festive Flavor of the Month Celebrate the Season with the new Brrr The Snowman™ ice cream cake, Gingerbread House Flavor of the Month and a spectacular Black Friday deal

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of giving is here and the ice cream experts at Baskin-Robbins® are serving up a flurry of festive delights. Brand new this December, the joys of building a snowman are reaching an icy peak with the Brrr the Snowman™ Cake. This fun and frosty offering sits atop a bed of "melting snow" icing and is decked out with an icing carrot nose and tree branch arms, buttons and a jolly smile all made of fudge. Bundled in a scarf made of icing and topped with a cake cone and "melted" ice cream made of icing, the Brrr the Snowman™ Cake is customizable with your choice of cake and ice cream flavors – so sled into Baskin-Robbins® before it melts away.

This holiday season, Baskin-Robbins is introducing the new Brrr the Snowman™ Cake. Decked out with an icing carrot nose and tree branch arms, buttons and a jolly smile all made of fudge, this snowman is bundled in a scarf made of icing and topped with a “melting” cone of ice cream. Plus, Baskin-Robbins is offering 1,000 free Brrr the Snowman™ Cakes, while supplies last, for customers who order online using the code SNOWMAN*.

To make it even easier for guests to enjoy a slice of the holidays, Baskin-Robbins is giving away 1,000 free Brrr The Snowman™ cakes starting at 1p.m. EST on Black Friday when you order online using the code SNOWMAN.* Don't fret if you miss out on a free cake because Baskin-Robbins is doubling up on deals this Black Friday with 20% off any online cake order through Cyber Monday with code HOLIDAY.**

Turning another seasonal favorite tradition into a delicious scoop of ice cream, Baskin-Robbins is introducing Gingerbread House as the new December Flavor of the Month. This festive gingerbread flavored ice cream is decorated with gingersnap cookie bites and classic peppermint pieces to give you all the holiday feels. Finished with a confetti icing drizzle, Baskin-Robbins' newest flavor will have you caroling for more.

"Dessert is one of the best things about the holiday season and this year, like every year, we're excited to give the gift of ice cream to our guests," said Charlie Nutting, Brand Marketing & Insights Director at Inspire Brands. "With festive flavors and deals for Black Friday making it even easier to bring delicious treats to the table, we hope our guests will enjoy making Baskin-Robbins a part of their holiday traditions."

Didn't snag your Baskin-Robbins favorites on Black Friday? The season of giving continues with $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more available through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.*** Cake orders can be placed in advance online at BaskinRobbins.com, through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins shop.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and http://www.InspireBrands.com .

* Offer valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations on 6" round Brrr the Snowman™ Cake only starting at 1:00PM EST on Friday, 11/25/21. Must use promo code SNOWMAN at checkout. Valid for online orders while supplies last. Limit one coupon per order. ©2021 BR IP Holder LLC.

** Offer valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations only starting at 1:00PM EST on Friday, 11/25/21. Must use promo code HOLIDAY at checkout. Valid for online orders while supplies last. Limit one coupon per order. ©2021 BR IP Holder LLC.

*** Offer valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations on cake purchase of $35 or more. Not valid on Gender Reveal or Smash Cake programs. Expires 12/31/21 or 5 minutes after clicking "Redeem In-Store" from the mobile app. Single-use coupon. Coupon must be presented inside the BR Mobile App and scanned at the time of purchase. Coupon cannot be used multiple times during a single transaction. May not be combined with any other promo code, coupon, discount or promotion. Limit one coupon, per device, per visit. No substitutions allowed. Void if reproduced, copied, transferred, distributed, purchased, traded or sold and where prohibited or restricted by law. ©2021 BR IP Holder LLC.

Sleigh into the season with Baskin-Robbins’ December Flavor of the Month Gingerbread House. The festive flavor features gingerbread flavored ice cream swirled with gingersnap cookie bites and peppermint pieces, finished with a confetti icing drizzle.

Baskin-Robbins logo. (PRNewsFoto/Baskin-Robbins) (PRNewsfoto/Baskin-Robbins)

