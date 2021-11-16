AP Recovery on Why You Should Audit Your Suppliers Now to Recover Lost Profits Ahead of 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Recovery, Inc., a global leader in recovery auditing and controls, announced the release of a new white paper detailing the importance of performing a recovery audit ahead of the 2022 fiscal year.

As year-end approaches, many organizations turn to current year clean-up and first quarter planning. It can be a busy time with multiple projects and fast-approaching deadlines. All while managing short months and holidays. With an already full plate, adding something else can feel daunting.

While you are busy, your suppliers are too. However, their goals can be quite different than yours. They are often tasked with cleaning up accounts before year-end. This cleanup can lead to misapplied payments, credits being adjusted off to suspense accounts, and an environment that can make it more difficult for you to identify and recover your money.

This white paper, " Why Audit Your Suppliers Now? ," is an extensive look into why vendors might just be keeping more of your money than you know and how your business can recover those profits.

What you'll gain from this white paper:

Identify year-end recovery opportunities with real-world examples

Understand how the new work landscape is leading to an increase in lost profits

Learn why more companies are partnering with an external recovery audit firm to recover lost profits

About AP Recovery:

AP Recovery, a global auditing firm, has been helping Fortune 1000 companies recover valuable lost profit for over 25 years. We combine the human mind with our unique process and powerful AI technology to deliver the best results our clients depend on.

