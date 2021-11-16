Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks now fully support HID® smart cards and Seos® credentials, using the Si option, providing customers more solutions to meet their needs.

Allegion Introduces Schlage® NDE And LE Mobile-Enabled Wireless Locks with Si option, Empowering Customers With Freedom Of Choice Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks now fully support HID® smart cards and Seos® credentials, using the Si option, providing customers more solutions to meet their needs.

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security products and solutions, announced today the launch of Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks with Si option, which now support HID smart cards and next-generation Seos credentials. The interoperable locks are ideal for customers using HID smart cards and mobile credentials who want to extend access control further into their buildings using Schlage wireless locks. This new option gives security directors and facility managers the power to choose the solution that fits the needs of their campus, furthering Allegion's commitment to being open, interoperable and flexible.

Schlage wireless locks

As interoperability and open architecture continue to be a priority for institutions and campuses, the need for flexible solutions from manufacturers is increasingly important as they provide customers with freedom of choice and a convenient path to adopting new technology as it becomes available. Now buildings with an HID reader on the perimeter can add the compatible Schlage wireless locks to interior doors, enhancing security and convenience while driving electronic access control (EAC) deeper into the building.

"As Allegion works to be the partner of choice, it's important for us to embrace open architecture and interoperability so we can collectively decrease the complexity and increase the adoption of EAC solutions," said Devin Love, electronics product leader at Allegion. "In addition to the AD Series locks, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks will provide customers with an expanded portfolio of HID-supported solutions from Schlage. We're excited about the opportunity to help our customers achieve a more secure, convenient and flexible EAC experience that meets their security and budget needs of today and tomorrow."

Whether upgrading from a competitor's wireless locks or implementing new mobile-enabled hardware, the Schlage NDE and LE wireless locks offer customers support of HID smart cards and select mobile credentials when ordered with the Si option. Additional benefits of these locks include:

Freedom of choice

Leverages existing credential investment

Trusted expertise

This enhancement to Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks is part of the continued wave in Allegion's mission to work with leading consortiums and manufacturers in the industry to spearhead open architecture and mobile access adoption, making seamless security the new standard.

With the Si option, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks support HID® iCLASS, iCLASS SE and Seos credentials. To learn more about the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks, visit us.allegion.com .

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

The HID, iCLASS, iCLASS SE and Seos trademarks are owned by ASSA ABLOY.

Allegion (PRNewsfoto/Allegion US)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegion US