Walton Family Foundation: Investing in Climate Change Solutions to Protect Water Must Accelerate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as President Biden signs the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law, delegates return from COP26 in Scotland, and new research reveals that 85% of the world is experiencing climate change, the Walton Family Foundation Environment Program Director Moira Mcdonald released the following statement:

"The full impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the commitments that came out of COP26 will be fully realized when governments, philanthropy, and businesses invest in scalable, local solutions that will help nature and people thrive together."

"Climate change is impacting nearly every community and person on Earth, and the clearest way that we all feel the impact is through water. Protecting and conserving water is key to living with a changing climate now, and for the future."

"Learning to do more with less water in regions facing drought, or working with nature to mitigate flood damage in places where megastorms are becoming the new normal is work best done by communities on the ground -- and they should also be front and center in decision making as we move forward."

Just last week, in partnership with PBS Newshour, the Walton Family Foundation supported a discussion on water in the Western U.S. where communities along the Colorado River Basin are facing historic droughts and developing new conservation strategies. To watch the program, visit the PBS Tipping Point website .

