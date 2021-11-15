Molly Maid® Celebrates the Gift of Giving for the Holidays The Nation's Leading Residential Cleaning Company Is Getting Festive by Offering the Chance to Win a $500 Gift Certificate

WACO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Molly Maid, a Neighborly company and the nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, announced their Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes. For the seventh year, the franchise is giving homeowners the chance to lighten their workload at home by offering participants across the nation an opportunity to win a free home cleaning through the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes.

A Neighborly company, Molly Maid is the nation’s leading residential cleaning franchise. To learn more, visit www.mollymaid.com. (PRNewsfoto/Molly Maid)

Molly Maid will award five winners with $500 gift certificates, which they can use during the holidays or save for later. Participants can visit https://neighborly-brands.app.do/holiday-clean-home-giveaway-2021 to enter. The contest is open now through December 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

"It's the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than with the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes. As we know, this is one of the busiest times of the year for homeowners, so we're thrilled to bring back this sweepstake and give the gift of cleaning to hopefully relieve excess stress for a few during the holidays," said Vera Peterson, President of Molly Maid.

To offer someone you know a little break this holiday season and a clean home, Molly Maid gift certificates are available at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/. For the complete contest rules for the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway, head to https://www.mollymaid.com/holiday-clean-home-giveaway-rules2/.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 500 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and nearly 5,000 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and on the new Neighborly App. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Brittany King, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or bking@fishmanpr.com

