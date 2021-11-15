Jobcase Names Kathleen Patton as General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobcase , a social platform dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers, announced the appointment of legal veteran Kathleen Patton as its General Counsel. Patton has been helping technology companies transform and grow for more than two decades, with extensive experience spearheading a company's legal function through major financial events, including acquisitions and public market debuts, as well as building corporate governance programs for newly public companies. At Jobcase, she will be responsible for leading the company's legal, compliance and regulatory organizations.

Jobcase (PRNewsfoto/Jobcase)

"One of the most rewarding and humbling things about being on a mission to empower workers, is the fact that so many amazing people, such as Kathleen Patton, are joining us to help fully realize the profound scale of our mission aspirations," said Fred Goff, cofounder and CEO of Jobcase, Inc. "Kathleen is among the best general counsels in the country and we are proud to have her join team Jobcase. Together we will continue to build an important company that drives a positive impact for millions of people's work lives."

Most recently, Patton served as General Counsel at CarGurus, leading the organization through the company's public market debut in October 2017 and several acquisitions, including CarOffer and Autolist. Prior to CarGurus, Patton was General Counsel at Demandware. During her tenure, she led the team through its acquisition by Salesforce in 2016.

Patton is also a founding member of Chief, a network of women in leadership roles, focused on connecting and supporting female executives. She is committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and facilitating company growth in alignment with cultural principles.

"When I first met with the executive team, their passion for driving change for today's workers was undeniable and something I knew I wanted to be a part of," said Patton. "Jobcase's recent momentum is a testament to that vision and drive. The company is on a high-growth trajectory and has an exciting road ahead as the only company of its scale truly dedicated to empowering workers and having a meaningful positive impact on the workforce."

About Jobcase:

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jobcase