Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Please visit investors.ginkgobioworks.com to view the update including a slide presentation with additional details on the third quarter and supplemental financial information, which will be posted following the call.
Recent Business Highlights
- Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker "DNA" after closing a business combination that provided Ginkgo with gross proceeds of over $1.6 billion
- Added 10 new programs in Q3 (bringing the year-to-date total to 21), with 61 total active programs during the first three quarters of 2021
- Existing program and partner milestones included:
- Concentric, Ginkgo's biosecurity offering, continued to expand its offering with a lab network that now has state-sponsored K-12 testing programs in 10 states and active testing in 18 states (including the District of Columbia) as well as offerings for correctional facilities and a new partnership to provide airport testing for international travelers in partnership with XpresSpa Group.
- Hosted Ginkgo's annual Ferment Conference on October 28, which brought together about 700 people, including stakeholders from across the synthetic biology ecosystem. The conference featured presentations from customers, discussions of emerging markets for biotechnology, and highlighted Ginkgo's new "cell development kit" (CDK) concept, designed to make it faster, cheaper, and easier for new products to get to market.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Third quarter 2021 Total revenue of $77.6 million, up from $13.3 million in the comparable prior year period
- Third quarter 2021 Foundry revenue of $34.7 million, up from $11.5 million in the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 202%
- Third quarter 2021 Biosecurity revenue of $42.9 million continuing strong growth trajectory with gross profit margins expanding to 48%
- Third quarter 2021 Loss from operations of -$26.7 million, improved from -$34.4 million in the comparable prior-year period
- Third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of -$18.0 million, improved from -$30.6 million in the comparable prior-year period
- Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the third quarter of $1.7 billion puts Ginkgo in an extremely strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives
2021 Full Year Outlook
- Ginkgo expects to add an incremental 9 programs in Q4 2021, for a total of 30 new programs in the year
- Ginkgo expects total Foundry revenue of at least $100 million for full year 2021, inclusive of both downstream value share and services revenue
- While Biosecurity remains an uncertain business, Ginkgo has already exceeded its previous full year outlook for Biosecurity and now expects Biosecurity revenue to be at least $110 million for the full year
Ginkgo shares conclusions from internal investigation, led by independent law and accounting firms, concluding that short seller claims were unfounded
- As a leader in an emerging field that is innovating on multiple fronts, we are used to folks questioning our capabilities and our valuation and, because those questions are typically in good faith, we welcome those discussions.
- In October however, a short seller with a vested interest in driving down our stock price for financial gain published an inflammatory report claiming financial misconduct by Ginkgo. Due to the nature of the claims in the short report, it was not entirely surprising that shortly after the short report was released, we also received an informal inquiry from the United States Department of Justice.
- Ginkgo responded seriously to the claims in the short report and our audit committee proactively commenced a thorough independent investigation, led by top independent counsel (Milbank) and forensic accountants (Ankura) with deep expertise in these matters.
- This investigation has concluded and found that any suggestion of fraud, reporting violations, accounting errors, or other wrongdoing contained in the short seller's report were unfounded and that no restatement of Ginkgo's financials was needed.
Additional Information on Equity Matters
- The company's Certificate of Incorporation provides that up to 10% of non-Founder employee equity awards are not subject to transfer restrictions, and the company expects the Board of Directors to settle the portion of such equity awards that represent restricted stock units for cash during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- As previously disclosed, 90% of employee equity awards are subject to a full one-year lockup, subject to certain exceptions, such as selling shares to satisfy tax obligations.
|
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,739,056
|
|
|
$
|
380,801
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
44,675
|
|
|
|
16,694
|
|
Accounts receivable, net from related parties
|
|
|
6,050
|
|
|
|
5,212
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
3,474
|
|
|
|
2,736
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
17,314
|
|
|
|
21,099
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,810,569
|
|
|
|
426,542
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
142,704
|
|
|
|
121,435
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
104,771
|
|
|
|
74,200
|
|
Equity method investments
|
|
|
16,357
|
|
|
|
28,924
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
22,568
|
|
|
|
3,294
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
16,660
|
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
Loans receivable, net of current portion
|
|
|
10,161
|
|
|
|
13,298
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
26,801
|
|
|
|
5,603
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,150,591
|
|
|
$
|
675,153
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
7,102
|
|
|
$
|
13,893
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
53,554
|
|
|
|
30,505
|
|
Deferred revenue (includes $15,442 and $22,101 from related parties)
|
|
|
29,649
|
|
|
|
28,823
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
90,305
|
|
|
|
73,221
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred rent, net of current portion
|
|
|
16,960
|
|
|
|
12,678
|
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion (includes $159,268 and $97,977 from related parties)
|
|
|
163,042
|
|
|
|
99,652
|
|
Lease financing obligation
|
|
|
16,268
|
|
|
|
16,518
|
|
Warrant liabilities
|
|
|
212,935
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
33,110
|
|
|
|
3,032
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
532,620
|
|
|
|
205,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
2,249,549
|
|
|
|
929,125
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(697,269)
|
|
|
|
(467,878)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(877)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,551,551
|
|
|
|
461,376
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
66,420
|
|
|
|
8,676
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,617,971
|
|
|
|
470,052
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,150,591
|
|
|
$
|
675,153
|
|
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Foundry revenue (related party revenue of $13,124 and $7,270 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $36,746 and $29,784 for the nine months ended September 30 2021 and 2020, respectively)
|
|
$
|
34,737
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,505
|
|
|
$
|
78,833
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,802
|
|
Biosecurity revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
8,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Service
|
|
|
34,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,797
|
|
|
|
71,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,797
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
77,610
|
|
|
|
|
13,302
|
|
|
|
165,343
|
|
|
|
|
44,599
|
|
Costs and operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Biosecurity product revenue
|
|
|
3,430
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
15,185
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cost of Biosecurity service revenue
|
|
|
18,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,769
|
|
|
|
47,927
|
|
|
|
|
1,769
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
53,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,070
|
|
|
|
164,637
|
|
|
|
|
98,576
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
28,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,876
|
|
|
|
81,326
|
|
|
|
|
25,393
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
104,282
|
|
|
|
|
47,715
|
|
|
|
309,075
|
|
|
|
|
125,738
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(26,672)
|
|
|
|
|
(34,413)
|
|
|
|
(143,732)
|
|
|
|
|
(81,139)
|
|
Other (expense) income, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,318
|
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
|
|
5,565
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(649)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(592)
|
|
|
|
(1,822)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,795)
|
|
Loss on equity method investments
|
|
|
(39,651)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(237)
|
|
|
|
(72,621)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,151)
|
|
(Loss) gain on investments
|
|
|
(12,368)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(90)
|
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
|
|
(4,978)
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(18,482)
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(18,482)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other (expense) income, net:
|
|
|
(4,911)
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,894
|
|
|
|
863
|
|
|
|
|
6,055
|
|
Total other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(75,940)
|
|
|
|
|
8,293
|
|
|
|
(88,712)
|
|
|
|
|
2,696
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(102,612)
|
|
|
|
|
(26,120)
|
|
|
|
(232,444)
|
|
|
|
|
(78,443)
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
(207)
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(797)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(102,405)
|
|
|
|
|
(26,126)
|
|
|
|
(231,647)
|
|
|
|
|
(80,324)
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(524)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
|
(2,256)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(639)
|
|
Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders
|
|
|
(101,881)
|
|
|
|
|
(26,055)
|
|
|
|
(229,391)
|
|
|
|
|
(79,685)
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
|
1,323,574,063
|
|
|
|
|
1,287,053,015
|
|
|
|
1,302,253,729
|
|
|
|
|
1,270,297,495
|
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(102,405)
|
|
|
|
|
(26,126)
|
|
|
|
(231,647)
|
|
|
|
|
(80,324)
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes
|
|
|
(877)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(877)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(103,282)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(26,126)
|
|
|
$
|
(232,524)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(80,324)
|
|
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(231,647)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(80,324)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
21,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,860
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
14,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
Non-cash equity consideration
|
|
|
(12,562)
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on equity method investments
|
|
|
72,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,151
|
|
(Gain) loss on investments
|
|
|
(3,009)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,978
|
|
Change in fair value of loans receivable
|
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
(295)
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
18,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
(27,832)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,338)
|
|
Accounts receivable, net from related parties
|
|
|
(838)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(446)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
5,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,207)
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
(738)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(819)
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,361
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(2,771)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
29,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,690
|
|
Deferred revenue, current and non-current (includes $54,632 and $(17,050) from related parties)
|
|
|
(5,538)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,061)
|
|
Deferred rent, non-current
|
|
|
4,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
29,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(88,277)
|
|
|
|
|
(76,491)
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(51,407)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(38,408)
|
|
Issuance of loan receivable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
Proceeds from loan receivable
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
Purchase of non-marketable equity securities
|
|
|
(5,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(21,382)
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(77,485)
|
|
|
|
|
(38,291)
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of redemptions of $867,253 and offering costs of $106,838 (Note 3)
|
|
|
1,510,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Repurchase of Founder shares
|
|
|
(24,998)
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Principal payment on capital lease obligations
|
|
|
(592)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(457)
|
|
Non-controlling interest contributions
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Principal payment on lease financing obligations
|
|
|
(172)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(98)
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,040
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
1,545,188
|
|
|
|
|
90,504
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
1,379,418
|
|
|
|
|
(24,278)
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
385,877
|
|
|
|
|
498,510
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
|
1,765,295
|
|
|
|
|
474,232
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of equipment through capital leases
|
|
$
|
1,981
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
2,434
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,796
|
|
Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
1,280
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Equity received in related parties
|
|
$
|
60,054
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Purchase of non-marketable equity securities
|
|
$
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Issuance of common stock for a business acquisition
|
|
$
|
15,087
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Loan receivable received as consideration under customer arrangement
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
300
|
|
Initial fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
$
|
194,453
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
As of September 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,739,056
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
471,057
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
26,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,175
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
1,765,295
|
|
|
|
$
|
474,232
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders
|
|
$
|
(101,881)
|
|
|
$
|
(26,055)
|
|
|
$
|
(229,391)
|
|
|
$
|
(79,685)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(121)
|
|
|
|
(3,318)
|
|
|
|
(341)
|
|
|
|
(5,565)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
592
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
(207)
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(797)
|
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
8,279
|
|
|
|
3,527
|
|
|
|
21,073
|
|
|
|
9,860
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
(93,281)
|
|
|
|
(25,248)
|
|
|
|
(207,634)
|
|
|
|
(71,714)
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
14,764
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
Loss on equity method investments (1)
|
|
|
39,127
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
70,365
|
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
Loss (gain) on investments (2)
|
|
|
12,368
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
(3,009)
|
|
|
|
4,978
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
18,482
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,482
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other (3)
|
|
|
5,192
|
|
|
|
(5,768)
|
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
(5,804)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(17,985)
|
|
|
$
|
(30,642)
|
|
|
$
|
(106,611)
|
|
|
$
|
(70,670)
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, represents losses on equity method investments under the Hypothetical Liquidation at Book Value (HLBV) method of $39.7 million and $0.2 million, respectively, net of losses attributable to non-controlling interests. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, represents losses on equity method investments under the HLBV method of $72.6 million and $2.2 million, respectively, net of losses attributable to non-controlling interests.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Includes loss (gain) on the change in fair value of our common stock investments in Synlogic and Cronos and warrants to purchase Synlogic common stock, which are all carried at fair value.
|
|
|
(3)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, includes $0.5 million received pursuant to our settlement agreement with Amyris, offset by $5.7 million in mark-to-market adjustments on the Access Bio Convertible Notes and Glycosyn Promissory Note. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily includes $4.5 million received pursuant to our settlement agreement with Amyris and $1.2 million in income generated through our agreement with the NIH. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $1.0 million received pursuant to our settlement agreement with Amyris offset by $1.4 million in mark-to-market adjustments on Access Bio Convertible Notes and Glycosyn Promissory Note. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily includes $4.5 million received pursuant to our settlement agreement with Amyris and $1.2 million received from the NIH.
