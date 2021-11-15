DISH and Sinclair Reach New Multi-Year Carriage Agreement - Agreement maintains carriage of local Sinclair channels on DISH TV, and Tennis Channel on DISH TV and SLING TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced they have reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement, ensuring Sinclair's owned 144 local stations, across 86 markets nationwide, will remain on DISH TV, and the Tennis Channel will remain available on DISH TV and SLING TV.

"We are pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement with Sinclair after months of negotiations," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "Sinclair has been a good long-term partner to work with. Both sides have been committed to keeping our customers top of mind and not putting them in the middle of our negotiations. After several contract extensions, we have arrived at a fair agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers."

William Bell, Sinclair's Head of Distribution & Network Relations commented, "Our agreement with DISH reflects the continued importance that distributors place on local and national broadcast content. We look forward to continuing to provide DISH viewers with the high-quality and highly-desired entertainment, and timely local news that they depend on every day."

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

About Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

