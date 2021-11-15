Choice Home Warranty Partners with Lone Wolf Technologies on One-Click Digital Home Warranty

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty, a leading provider of home warranty service contracts, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies. This partnership provides users the ability to streamline workflow and keep all their documentation, including warranties, in one location. Choice Home Warranty products are now available within Digital Home Warranty, a new feature of Lone Wolf Transactions, that allows real estate professionals to order a Choice Home Warranty service contract with one click.

"Lone Wolf Technologies has long been a leading provider of residential real estate software, and we're thrilled to collaborate with them on this integration to simplify the home warranty ordering process for real estate professionals nationwide," said Jim Mostofi, CEO of Choice Home Warranty. "Choice Home Warranty's technology-enabled dispatching and administration capabilities are revolutionizing the home warranty industry so a collaboration with an innovator like Lone Wolf, who is using technology to transform the real estate industry, makes perfect sense."

Digital Home Warranty is a free new feature of Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition). Users of the platform can select Choice Home Warranty as their home warranty provider and place orders with a single click within Lone Wolf Transactions. This helps to eliminate extra steps in the process for real estate agents and brokers, and simplify a crucial part of the real estate process. Choice Home Warranty offers three levels of coverage, as well as an array of optional coverage, so that brokers and agents can quickly and easily obtain coverage for their buyers' home systems and appliances.

"Digital Home Warranty is all about making the process easier for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals," said Jason Cheverton, Vice President of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. "As a leading provider of home warranties nationwide, partnering with Choice Home Warranty was a no brainer and we're thrilled to feature them as a one-click home warranty in Lone Wolf Transactions."

ABOUT CHOICE HOME WARRANTY

Choice Home Warranty is a leading home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. It services its customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors. Choice Home Warranty has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 4 million service requests. Choice Home Warranty prides itself on being the industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and tracking technology.

ABOUT LONE WOLF TECHNOLOGIES

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

