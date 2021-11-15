AAPPL Now Available for Elementary Learners of Chinese (Mandarin)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL and Language Testing International (LTI), the exclusive licensee of ACTFL assessments, are pleased to announce that the AAPPL Form E will now include a Chinese (Mandarin) form, effective November 15, 2021. Similar to the current offerings in Spanish and English, the Chinese (Mandarin) AAPPL Form E is comprised solely of the Interpersonal Listening & Speaking (ILS) mode and is designed specifically for learners in Grades 3 and 4.

The AAPPL Form E includes standards-based tasks for the Interpersonal mode of communication, as defined by the World-Readiness Standards for Learning Languages . The assessment focuses on eliciting language at the Novice and Intermediate levels of proficiency as described in the ACTFL Proficiency Guidelines, and ratings are assigned according to the ACTFL Performance Descriptors for Language Learners.

To view the full list of content topics for the AAPPL Form E, please click here. Consistent with ACTFL's motto, "practice makes proficient," these topics allow teachers to create opportunities for students to practice "tasks within familiar contexts" ( ACTFL Performance Descriptors for Language Learners, 2012, p. 5 ) for the Interpersonal mode.

A combination of performance and proficiency assessment is ideal for language learners who will transition from using the language in planned, rehearsed classroom settings (performance) to using it spontaneously in completely novel real-world settings (proficiency); the AAPPL combines these two approaches to focus attention on both what students have learned to do and what they can do in new settings. The AAPPL Form E provides young learners in Grades 3 and 4 an opportunity to demonstrate their language performance and progress toward proficiency within contexts that are age appropriate.

Visit the ACTFL website for detailed information about the AAPPL , including demos and other helpful resources for teachers. For information on ordering the AAPPL, visit LTI.

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 13,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

About LTI:

Language Testing International (LTI) is the exclusive licensee of ACTFL assessments. LTI is committed to offering language assessment products supported by the highest levels of service and utilizing the latest web-based technologies to deliver valid, customized results quickly and efficiently. Tests are conducted and rated by ACTFL-Certified Testers and Raters.

