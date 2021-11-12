Playtika's House of Fun launches world-first mini-series featuring magic duo Penn & Teller

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn and Teller are starring in a new web mini-series - House of Fun "Pass Stories" – from Wednesday November 10, only on Playtika's super popular mobile and online slots game House of Fun.

House of Fun "Pass Stories" - a 16-episode, mission-based adventure - is the very first time that a mini-series is being streamed exclusively within a mobile game.

The mini-series will be part of the game's Super Pass feature, giving players the chance to help Penn and Teller complete missions in order to solve an intriguing mystery. Along the way, Penn and Teller will encounter an amazing host of animated characters, including Cinderella, Frankenstein, Dracula, and many more!

The launch of this unique mini-series marks the 10th anniversary of House of Fun, the globally popular title from Playtika, a leading gaming company with a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play. House of Fun offers an authentic, entertaining, and free-to-play Las Vegas-style gaming experience.

"This is the first time in history of mobile gaming where a mini-series is being hosted inside a whole game. This is a story that will be mixed in with the game on people's devices which is very exciting," said Penn at the set of the video shoot. "We're happy to be part of blurring the lines between various kinds of entertainment."

