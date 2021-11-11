Woongjin ThinkBig Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woongjin ThinkBig Co., Ltd, South Korea's leading edtech company, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. The company was recognized in the Software and Mobile Apps category for its ARpedia, the AR book reading device for kids.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

ARpedia integrates augmented reality technology in paper books to maximize vivid images and characters of the paper book and helps children engage more with what they are reading. A total of nine technological patents that the company owns are applied to ARpedia.

Children can enjoy the realistic and fun job experience such as putting out fires as being a firefighter and discovering interesting facts about people and places in the community with using paper markers to participate in the story. They can participate in the story as a main character or more in an immersive and active way of reading by combining their photos and voice with characters.

"ARpedia is the first case of South Korea's education technology being introduced at CES 2022. With this meaningful award, we will make our best to increase awareness of our superiority on AR and AI education technology in the global market," said Sam-rak Choi, Head of IT development department at Woongjin ThinkBig.

ARpedia is currently available on Amazon in the US, Canada and United Kingdom. It was selected as Amazon Launchpad given to global innovative products by Amazon in the US and UK.

About Woongjin ThinkBig:

Woongjin ThinkBig (CEO Jae-jin Lee), founded in 1980, is the leading edtech company in South Korea. With 10-year look-ahead programs to attend to the educational needs of children, the company continuously strives to create new values in the educational culture of Korea by committing itself to create, innovate, and differentiate products and services offerings.

