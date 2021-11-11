Randon Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021, ended in 09/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 3Q2021 are as follows:

  • 3Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.7 billion, an increase of 72.5% as compared to 3Q20 (R$ 2.1 billion);
  • 3Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.5 billion, 64.1% higher than the revenue achieved in 3Q20 (R$ 1.5 billion);
  • 3Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 396.6 million, with EBITDA margin of 15.9%;
  • 3Q21 Net Income is R$ 288.5 million, and net margin of 11.6%, as compared to net income of R$ 116.0 million in 3Q20.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS AND APIMEC MEETING

November 12, 2021, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 09:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=92298438902

IR Contact
Esteban Mario Angeletti
ri@randon.com.br

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301422572.html

SOURCE Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.