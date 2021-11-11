Ever-Glory To Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 12, 2021 - Conference Call to be Held at 7:00 AM ET -

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 12, 2021 before the open of trading in the U.S.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 12, 2021).

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-800-289-0438

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID:7678571

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com. A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7678571.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin"and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

