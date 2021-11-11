Care Angel Announces appointment of Nick Martin as CIO, Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification Through the Health Information Trust Alliance

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, recently appointed Nick Martin as the company's chief information officer (CIO). Mr. Martin brings to the Care Angel role more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience including an extensive background working with Fortune 100 organizations, while also being responsible for driving the growth agenda of multiple startups. Known as an industry thought leader and innovator, he provides expertise in application development, infrastructure, analytics and digital consumer engagement while challenging the status quo to create exceptional constituent experiences.

Most recently, Mr. Martin served as chief technology officer for DuPage Medical Group, where he oversaw the end-to-end technology footprint of a multi-specialty physician group and managed service organization. At DuPage, he directed the design and deployment of a next generation data platform to enable the delivery of efficient operations and helped the organization navigate a global pandemic that required the rapid scaling of telemedicine capabilities. He also served as CIO at Optum International and directed the Innovation Research and Development team for UnitedHealth Group.

"As a healthcare organization, Care Angel is committed to ensuring that our patients personal health information is protected at all times and that we are in full compliance with associated regulatory mandates which can be highly complex and change frequently," said Bud Flagstad, CEO of Care Angel. "We are excited to welcome Nick to our rapidly growing executive management team as CIO, as he brings to the position extensive expertise when it comes to successfully managing the intricacies of data security functions."

As further validation of the company's dedication to ensuring for the premier level of data privacy, security and compliance, Care Angel also announced that it has earned certified status from the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST). The HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification provides customers with the assurance that Care Angel meets the industry's highest standards in protecting healthcare information and managing risk.

"Today's modern enterprises will continue to face cybersecurity risks, and healthcare organizations in particular are popular targets," said Nick Martin "With this HITRUST CSF certification, Care Angel is reinforcing our commitment to protecting our customers most sensitive health information and our dedication to making continuous security improvements necessary to ensure that we are prepared from both a risk management and a compliance perspective to prevent potential data breaches in the future."

The HITRUST CSF serves as the preferred report to provide assurances over globally-recognized standards and requirements and was developed to address the multitude of security, privacy and regulatory challenges facing today's healthcare organizations. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, certified organizations meet a diverse set of requirements through comprehensive and scalable security controls. The HITRUST CSF certification indicates that Care Angel meets key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing personal health information, including HIPAA, HITECH, PCI, ISO 27001 and NIST.

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled, AI-Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation. Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities.

