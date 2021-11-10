Vodcast: Customer Loyalty Trends - Featuring Paula Thomas

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, has released episode 4 of its vodcast, " Coffee with Comarch Loyalty ." In this episode, Comarch's Head of Loyalty Strategy Consulting , Bindu Gupta , interviews loyalty expert Paula Thomas, who is also the host of the "Let's Talk Loyalty" podcast .

In this episode, Thomas shares her thoughts on:

The logic behind paid loyalty programs

What forms of communication brands should be using

Customer-based corporate valuation

What investors are looking for when deciding to invest in a brand

"What are some innovative ways we can learn about communicating to today's consumer? There's so much competition with email, text, and push notification, but how much can the consumer absorb and what will be most effective?," asked host Bindu Gupta.

"We've been doing the same thing for a very long time. Email marketing, for example, has been around for 20 years. I do believe in it and it definitely has a role to play, but we need to be more creative... for brands that are looking at innovative ways to create emotional loyalty, they should consider the power of the human voice," Thomas responded. "It's the oldest form of communication."

Want to hear all of Paula's insights? Watch episode 4 on-demand now. Whether you're working from home or taking a walk, "Coffee with Comarch Loyalty" will keep you up to speed on today's most loyalty and marketing trends.

